Matters of the heart

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. February is American Heart Month – the perfect time to get serious about heart health.

There are several risk factors for developing heart disease, these include: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, diabetes, a poor diet, age (over 55 for men, over 45 for women) and excessive alcohol use.

Some risk factors such as age and family history can’t be changed; however, making healthy choices can reduce the chances of developing life-threatening heart problems in the future. According to the American Heart Association, the average age for a first heart attack is 65 years old for men and 72 years old for women.

Less candles on a birthday cake doesn’t mean you’re immune to heart problems. Unfortunately, heart attacks among young people are on the rise. Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center, found some of the reasons for the alarming increase in people under 40 experiencing a heart attack may include: eating too much over-processed foods, a lot of sedentary time spent online and smoking. Experts believe preventive medical care and lifestyle changes should be introduced at a young age.

Prevention measures are essential for everyone in lowering the risk of developing heart problems. Many cardiovascular diseases can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices such as eating right and exercise.

When it comes to heart health, Daniel Island resident Dr. Frank Cuoco, Charleston Heart Specialists Trident Health, is an expert. Cuoco specializes in clinical cardiac electrophysiology, a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of abnormal heart rhythms and the prevention of sudden cardiac death.

“Basically, I explain to patients that I am an electrician of the heart,” Cuoco said. “Many patients think of cardiologists as plumbers who fix blockages, but I specialize in the electrical system of the heart.”

Cuoco received his medical degree and completed his residency at the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. In 2006, Cuoco moved to Charleston and completed his fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina. He stayed on as a faculty member for about 12 years and served as the director of the electrophysiology division and lab.

Five years ago, Cuoco and his family moved to Daniel Island. In 2018, Cuoco began working at HCA-Trident Health in North Charleston. It is a comprehensive treatment center for atrial fibrillation and other heart rhythm disorders. The facility uses cutting-edge technology and clinical research trials to provide patients with the best treatment options available.

One of the most prevalent heart problems that Cuoco sees patients for is atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AF. This condition causes the upper chambers of the heart to beat irregularly and extremely fast. It has become a growing diagnosis here in the Lowcountry.

“We are hearing more and more about atrial fibrillation,” Cuoco explained. “It is a rapid disorganized rhythm from the top of the heart that can make the bottom of the heart race. It is extremely common and affects tens of millions of people. It is definitely the most common abnormal heart rhythm we see. It can cause symptoms of palpitations, rapid heart rates, flip-flopping in the chest, shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest discomfort. If left untreated, it can lead to heart failure, blood clots and stroke.”

Atrial fibrillation can happen at any age, but the risk increases as patients get older. Patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, and are overweight have the highest risk factors for developing it. There can also be a hereditary component associated with atrial fibrillation.

Often when patients exhibit symptoms, an EKG is performed to help diagnose if a patient has atrial fibrillation. Cuoco said it can sometimes be found incidentally. “These days we are often making a diagnosis of AF using recording devices on smart watches and other home cardiac monitors, like KardiaMobile – which is why it seems to be so much more common now.”

Like many other cardiac disorders, atrial fibrillation is more common in patients who are sedentary and overweight. Regular exercise and diet helps reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation. Also moderate to heavy alcohol can add to an increase in risk factors.

“While I do not advocate abstinence, I do explain to patients that ‘everything in moderation’ is generally a good policy,” Cuoco said. “Patients should always avoid tobacco products as this greatly increases the risk of all cardiac disease as well as cancer and lung disease. Finally, if you snore, wake up frequently at night or feel poorly rested it may be a good idea to get tested for sleep apnea since this is often associated with the development of AF.”

Currently there are successful treatment options for patients with atrial fibrillation, usually starting off with medications to help control symptoms and slow the heart rate down. “Often we also need to start patients on blood thinning medications, like Eliquis or Xarelto, to help prevent stroke. Increasingly, patients are treated with a minimally invasive procedure called an ablation. Ablation of AF is performed using small flexible wires called catheters that are run up from the leg into the heart and can be used to map and burn or freeze the areas where the atrial fibrillation is coming from. These procedures can often suppress atrial fibrillation long-term such that patients may not require medications.”

From biking to hiking, Daniel Island’s practically year-round outdoor climate offers residents a multitude of ways to stay heart healthy. Cuoco advised, “The area is very conducive to active lifestyles. But is also very conducive to social activities which include alcohol, which can increase your risk for AFib. As I said, previously I never promote abstinence, but moderation is important.”

For more information on staying heart healthy visit heart.org and cdc.gov/heartdisease.