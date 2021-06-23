May filled with honors for DI Rotary

The Rotary Club had a busy May with several projects and receiving Club of the Year honors during the district awards celebration.

The group received several awards including for membership and public image. Members Bill Cannon, Bill Stevens, and Maureen Cannon were recognized for their contribution to Rotary Ready.

Steve Slifer was recognized as May Member of the Month. The distinguished economist worked in Washington D.C. and New York City before semi-retiring to Daniel Island. He is a dedicated member of the Daniel Island Rotary Club who has worked on providing captivating speakers for the weekly meetings and also the Daniel Island Speaker Series. He has been such a strong contributor to the club for several years.

Throughout the month, a variety of speakers were featured during the group’s weekly meetings, including:

• Denise Kish, an administrator with Mount Pleasant Gardens, which is an Alzheimer's Community, spoke about her passion for the elderly along with statistical data about the disease.

• Jason Beard, general manager of The Kingstide, spoke about employment issues in the restaurant industry, the success of the new restaurant, and the expansion of other Indigo Road projects.

• Jacki Renegar, director of research and business intelligence for the Charleston Regional Alliance (CRDA), gave a presentation on the Charleston economy and presented data to business leaders looking to locate in the Charleston area.