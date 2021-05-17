May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the local affiliate for the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is using the opportunity to increase awareness and spur larger conversations on the importance of mental health. This year’s recognition of mental health awareness is more important than ever, as a surge in mental health needs continues to impact Charleston’s low country.

The programs NAMI Charleston Area offers are for individuals with mental health conditions, and those who care for them. One out of every five families have a loved one who suffers from a major psychiatric illness. Millions more suffer from depression, anxiety, Attention Deficit Disorder, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For a full listing of all events taking place during the month of May, click here.

The nonprofit also recently announced the hiring of its first ever, executive director. Rob Aitcheson was selected from a talented pool of candidates, bringing over 10 years of nonprofit experience with him.

Toni Smallwood, who currently serves as President of the Board of Directors, believes that the time is now for NAMI Charleston. “We have seen a significant increase in the number of calls, emails, and texts from people looking for help and resources for issues related to mental health, such as support, education about mental health, housing options, and how to find a mental health provider. An Executive Director will help our affiliate continue to grow and provide these much-needed free resources to our community.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for me personally,”,Aitcheson said. “To be a part of this affiliate, that does so much to help families and loved ones impacted by mental illness in the Charleston area, is an honor. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

NAMI Charleston serves, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry Counties.

For more information on NAMI Charleston Area, visit www.NAMICharlestonArea.org.