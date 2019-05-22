Mayor Tecklenburg joins island residents at Blondies for coffee, bagels and discussion

In the early hours of May 15, Mayor John Tecklenburg stopped by Blondies Bagels for his regular meeting with residents called “Coffee with the Mayor.” Several residents from Daniel Island and the greater Charleston area spoke with Mayor Tecklenburg about issues such as sustainability, the environment, and the Charleston Water Taxi.

“I’m very involved in activities around climate change,” said attendant Tim Oolman. “I’ve had many opportunities to see and interact with the mayor over the years. More than anything, it’s just saying ‘hi’ again, and talking to him a little bit about the Sustainability Committee.”

“I’m a big believer that in order for democracy to work, people have to make their views known and whether people agree with you or not, it’s important to get out there and participate,” said Jim Furnivall. “I talked about jobs in the Charleston area, particularly for ambitious college graduates who want to stay here and get a career. I hate the idea that talented people would leave and go somewhere else.”

Coffee with the Mayor is an open-to-the-public meeting with citizens where drop-ins are welcome and Mayor Tecklenburg listens to everything locals have to say about their daily lives in Charleston.

Tecklenburg conveyed that the value of these interactions in informal settings is staying connected with the citizens of Charleston. “Maintaining our quality of life overall is the biggest issue [on Daniel Island],” said the mayor. “Covering public safety is a critical issue; the most important thing we do as a city. And I would say, secondly, continuing to provide city services and facilities for parks and recreation and quality of life are important.”