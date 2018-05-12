Meet the 2019 Grand Marshal nominees!

Daniel Island’s first Grand Marshal Rosie Stieby is on her way out, and while she’ll be missed, she’s passing the torch on to another great community cheerleader. This coming year will see a little bit more involvement from the Grand Marshal at island events and a snazzy new crown, scepter and sash created by contender Kris Manning (before she was nominated). Below are the contestants and some get-to-know-you details on each to help voters decide who would be the best person to represent life on Daniel Island.

COLLEEN CONDON

Colleen Condon has several big Daniel Island credentials under her belt. She is a regular entrant in the Concert in the Park “Best Picnic Spread” fundraiser. Colleen’s home, overlooking Daniel Island Park’s marshes, was recently featured in the Harvest Tour of Homes to benefit the Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island. The three residents that nominated her described Condon as “small in stature, large in the values that create community, support volunteerism and welcome all with the warm embrace of her smile.”

Q: How long have you lived/ worked on DI?

I arrived in 1998, working with The Brumley Company, who relocated their offices from Broad Street in downtown Charleston. Soon after, I purchased a lot on Lafar Street, which was in the first auction release in Daniel Island Park. I have called this island home for 20 years!

Q: What is your occupation?

I have retired from my position as a certified property manager for commercial properties. Currently, I am happy to be a “professional gadfly and erstwhile party organizer.” What this boils down to is support for so many Daniel Island and community outreach activities. For several years, I’ve volunteered in the first grade reading program (these kids rock!). At the request of our library, I presented the “Marley and Me” program, designed with my therapy dog Sophie in tow. I have been a leader in food drives for ECCO, holiday gifting with Adopt a Family, The Underwear Society, and many others.

Q: Tell us about yourself!

I’m a Navy brat who was fortunate to grow up in port cities in the U.S. and abroad, and in 1978 landed in Charleston— a very different city than now. I knew I would never leave. Charleston grabs your heart and encourages growing your roots.

As a single woman, I strive to make my own family with an abundance of wonderful friends, which has been easy to accomplish here on Daniel Island. This is one of the hallmarks of this “island life” -- openness and friendship.

A three-time cancer survivor, I am committed to passionately enjoying life and promoting those causes that can make a difference in cancer research. My interests range from health and wellness activities, such as Zumba and power walking, to participating in all the wonderful volunteer opportunities on the island. A favorite has been to coordinate some zany entries in the annual Concert in the Park picnic competition— our team won three years in swift succession and our prizes were quickly donated to local charities.

Q: What makes DI special?

The people who call Daniel Island home, of course. Who from all corners of our country are drawn to the beauty of Charleston and our nationally recognized planned community. I’ve lived in the Daniel Island Park, Center Park, and Codner’s Ferry Park neighborhoods, and what I have found is that everyone is outgoing, involved, caring, and giving of their time and effort to celebrate our community in the finest sense of the word.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

I have been accused of “irrational exuberance” on many occasions and admit to thinking that’s a grand attribute. I remember before a Fourth of July concert standing up and leading the crowd of strangers around me in an a cappella chorus of “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” I enjoy meeting people from all aspects of life— volunteering on a Habitat home, serving on the planning committee for the Center of Birds of Prey annual fundraiser, even opening my home on the tour benefiting the Daniel Island Library this year. I would love the opportunity to put all five feet of me in the promotion of our wonderful island town. From those days of infancy on the island to seeing the maturity of our neighborhoods, schools, churches, restaurants, businesses— marshaling our residents to the next generation of excellence is a legacy I will be honored to create. Dare I mention my hopes to establish The Daniel Island Kazoo Marching Band?!

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What non-profit would you support if elected and why?

I can’t think of another entity that serves our entire community like our very own Daniel Island Library!

RUSTY HUGHES

“You will not find someone who advocates more strongly for our island than Rusty,” said Rusty Hughes’ wife and the woman that nominated him, Alicia Hughes.

“As a native Charlestonian he consistently attests to the fact that Daniel Island is the best place to live not only in Charleston, but in all of the United States.”

Rusty Hughes is a big supporter of Daniel Island events, like the Fourth of July Parade and the Pumpkin Walk.

Q: How long have you lived or worked on Daniel Island?

My wife, Alicia, and I have been at 180 Scott Street on Daniel Island for almost 12 years. Our three children, Rentz (11), Haven (9), and Poppy (1) know no other home.

Q: What is your occupation?

I am a 20 year veteran of the real estate industry. I have served in a variety of roles during my real estate career. I began as a real estate appraiser, moved to being a real estate agent, transitioned to team leader, and now am the broker in charge of the Carolina One Real Estate Daniel Island office.

Q: Tell us about yourself!

I am dependable, caring, and can get way too emotional for a dude (the movie “Rudy” makes me cry every time!). I strive to be a father and husband that my wife and kids can brag about. I am honest as an elephant, with a deep rooted passion in doing the right thing. I desire to serve honorably and strive to put others above self. I am a father to three amazing children, Rentz, Haven, and Poppy. I come from a very large family, being the fifth of six kids. I love all things played with a ball, have entirely too many hats, and love to spend afternoons with my family on or near the water….My biggest bucket list item would be to visit every MLB ball park with my son and play 18 at Augusta with the fellas.

Q: In your opinion, what makes the Daniel Island community special?

Rusty’s Top 10 Daniel Island Favorites:

1. My Dad taught me friends are your chosen family and I am beyond grateful for my chosen family here on Daniel Island.

2. My kids ride a bike to school and have the freedom to go outside and play in a safe, friendly environment.

3. Daniel Island Dads’ softball league.

4. Hootie’s Homegrown Concert.

5. The old Summer Concert Series on the Wando.

6. The playing of Amazing Grace right before the Travis Manion 9/11 Run.

7. Anything from Daniel Island Dinners, bagels at Blondie’s, risotto balls at Vespa, the calzone at Orlando’s, the gyro platter at Ali Baba, dessert at Sermet’s, rock shrimp at Wasabi.

8. Friendly service at Refuel, Daniel Island Barber Shop, Delta, and Publix.

9. The 4th of July golf cart parade.

10. Amazing recreational fields and teams for my children.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

Having been born and raised in the Charleston area, I honestly believe there is no better place to live than Daniel Island. I make an effort to contribute to our wonderful community in many ways. I make it a priority for my family and myself to be a part of the community through attending as many island events as possible. I am very active in the community, having served on the school PTA board for several years, volunteered as a recreational coach many times, put flags up with the Exchange Club, attended DI property owner meetings and the business association meeting on occasion. I love to meet new people and to celebrate life. And what better way to do so than by being the Daniel Island Grand Marshal? It would be my honor to serve.

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What non-profit would you support if elected and why?

Charleston Basket Brigade and the Special Olympics. At the heart of the Charleston Basket Brigade they not only provide families with food, but with an unmatched, joyous holiday experience that those families otherwise would not have. The Special Olympics really needs no explanation. The great events and support they provide this community are outstanding.

BRAEDEN KERSHNER

Braeden Kershner is the co-founder of the Black Tie Music Academy. According to Morgan Nuss, who nominated him, Kershner is fun, festive, and zany.

“He is a cheerleader for Daniel Island,” said Morgan. “He chose this island town as the location to fulfill his dream by founding Black Tie Music Academy in the Publix shopping center.”

In addition, Kershner is the co-founder of The Music Battery and at one time held the Guinness World Record for most times to put his body through a tennis racket in one minute.

Q: How long have you lived or worked on Daniel Island?

Nine years

Q: What is your occupation?

I co-own Black Tie Music Academy with Kris Manning.

Q: Tell us about yourself!

I live each day to bring the joy of music to others through private lessons, working in our schools, gigging, and music advocacy.

Q: In your opinion, what makes the Daniel Island community special?

Daniel Island people come together when someone slips...I’ve seen it many times. We lift each other up and build off of each other’s successes. It’s an incredible honor to be a part of this community.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

I believe in people working together - I’d involve lots of DI people and organizations if I won!

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What non-profit would you support if elected and why?

If allowed, I’d like to give it to our nonprofit, The Music Battery. If not, I’d like to give it to Carolina Coonhound Rescue.

ANITA KOSZYK

Anita Koszyk’s nomination came from a total of eight residents.

“Anita encourages all of her neighbors and friends to meet each other and participate in events and activities that bring us all together and forge new friendships and community,” they said in their joint statement announcing her nomination. Koszyk is a regular volunteer around the island and was a docent for the Harvest Tour of Homes.

Q: How long have you lived or worked on Daniel Island?

Three and a half years.

Q: What is your occupation?

I am a retired special education teacher. However, I feel like I haven’t entirely left teaching when on occasion Daniel Island School calls me to teach a homebound student or when I volunteer in Mrs. Myers’ first grade class.

Q: Tell us about yourself!

After living my whole life in the suburbs of Chicago, my husband Andy and I decided that our retirement life should be in a warm climate. We chose Daniel Island to be close to our two daughters and families, Amy in NC and Sara right here on Daniel Island.

Q: In your opinion, what makes the Daniel Island community special?

Within steps of our Pier View condo, we can walk/bike on the trails/streets and come upon stately herons, graceful egrets, resting turtles, or even a sneaky snake. The marsh views are my favorites along with the Wando River, Smythe Lake, and so many ponds which all add to the serenity I feel here. Most of all, it’s the people who live here that make Daniel Island special. People are happy on Daniel Island and so am I.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

My friends tease me because I seem to always know what’s going on in our community. Yes, I do fill up my calendar with most of the events here on Daniel Island. I am enthusiastic about attending and volunteering when I can at local events. I can bring that enthusiasm to our special community if I become your Grand Marshal.

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What non-profit would you support if elected and why?

East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) provides resources for local families in need. This organization helps with food, clothing, household furnishings, financial aid, dental care, medical care, educational opportunities, and counseling.

ALEXANDRA LANZA

Alexandra Lanza is the president of the Exchange Club of Daniel Island, a local organization that advocates for responsible community projects that benefit the quality of life on the island.

“Alexandra is totally committed to enhancing our environment and promoting loyalty to the American life,” said Kathie Harvey, in her nomination of Lanza for the Grand Marshal role. “One example is that she will pull over on a road in order to pick up litter.”

Q: How long have you lived or worked on Daniel Island?

My husband, Craig and I have lived on Daniel Island for a little over four years.

Q: What is your occupation?

Supply Chain Professional.

Q: Tell us about yourself!

I grew up on Long Island and have lived around the world working in the Supply Chain Field. I am a high energy person who likes to get things done! I enjoy the many wonderful friends I have made on Daniel Island. And I am the president of The Exchange Club of Daniel Island. It’s said you don’t pay love back; you pay it forward. That’s my personal mission.

Q: In your opinion, what makes the Daniel Island community special?

We feel like Daniel Island is the “resort with no tourists!” We are blessed to have such amazing facilities to enjoy many outdoor activities. In addition, Daniel Island is a wonderful place to make amazing friends.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

My enthusiasm for Daniel Island is infectious and I believe I will represent the best of Daniel Island.

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What non-profit would you support if elected and why?

There are so many local worthy charities. So many good people helping people. I feel so honored when I meet them. Craig and I support a variety of charities but I feel especially connected to Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. Their mission is to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. They recognize parents need tools to keep children safe and help children heal when prevention fails. They give children an opportunity to grow and develop into healthy adults. Since Dee Norton provides support and services at no cost to the families, donations and volunteers are critical to execute their mission.

KRIS MANNING

Kris Manning is the co-creator of the Black Tie Music Academy. She was nominated by Amy Hyatt, who said that Kris’s job allows her to do so much for the community.

“She has an amazing spirit, is an incredible role model, has raised two fantastic boys, and is a force to be reckoned with, in a purely positive way,” stated Hyatt.

Q: How long have you lived or worked on Daniel Island?

I’ve both lived and worked on Daniel Island for eight years.

Q: What is your occupation?

I’m a mother, an “artrepreneur” and philanthropist. I’m co-owner of Black Tie Music Academy – an eight-location music and art instructional academy and music retailer, co-founder of The Music Battery 501(c)3 after school program, a professional musician, a multi-media fabrication artist, an illustrator and a children’s book author.

Q: Tell us about yourself!

I spent 20 years in the corporate world with very serious titles— advertising executive, vice president of marketing and advertising, director of new business development. I worked in the food industry, in radio and television and eventually started my own event marketing company. Things really got fun when I pitched it all and moved to Daniel Island to run with scissors. Now I spend my time dipped in paint, creating a cacophony of sound and working with children every day. I’m living the dream!

Q: In your opinion, what makes the Daniel Island community special?

There are so many things that make Daniel Island special, and our forever home, but the one aspect that stands out the most is the ability to have fun together. Our community offers tremendous opportunities for us to create special memories for each other, our kids and our moment in time. Daniel Island is a place where you can make waves of magic and delight while making a positive difference for our growth and future.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

I bound out of bed everyday like a kid at Christmas because I can’t wait to see what the new day will bring. To represent Daniel Island as the Grand Marshal would offer multiple opportunities of merriment that I would embrace wholeheartedly. Why would I be a good Marshal? Whimsy and fun are my wheelhouse and my hope is to get more folks to embrace the joy that’s right there in front of them every day. Oh, and I could totally rock that sash!

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What non-profit would you support if elected and why?

Studies show that kids get into all kinds of trouble during the after school hours. My business partner, Braeden Kershner, and I developed a 501c3 program that engages kids in positive behaviors and helps them develop discipline through music. The Music Battery is a free after school program in North Charleston open to all kids, elementary-high school. This is a safe place where they receive free music instruction and participate in a drumline. When a mom looks you in the eye and says “This drumline saved my son, he’s completely turned around his behavior, grades and attitude” you know it’s important and working. The $1500 would go a long way to help sustain the program.

Cast your ballot for the 2019 Daniel Island Grand Marshal by Dec. 24, 2018 at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNTTHCC (please vote only once). The winner will be announced in the January 3, 2019 issue of The Daniel Island News.