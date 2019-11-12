Meet the 2020 Daniel Island Grand Marshal Nominees

Among a field of eight qualified nominees, three finalists accepted and emerge to vie for the position of 2020 Daniel Island Grand Marshal.

Following in the footsteps of inaugural marshal Rosie Stieby and outgoing Grand Marshal Rusty Hughes, the winner will assume the honorary position as an opportunity to represent the Daniel Island community by attending a variety of local events throughout the year, including leading the Fourth of July parade.

Hughes stated previously what he enjoyed about the role: “Being allowed to participate in so many island events, that support so many local charities and organizations, and to see all the great people that support our community was truly special.”

Meet Kathie Harvey, Kris Manning and Tricia Peterson and find out more about each nominee by reading their responses to our questions. Then go online and vote for the person you deem most deserving to serve as a representative for the community.

Cast your ballot for the 2020 Daniel Island Grand Marshal by Dec. 31, 2019, at the following link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCXD763. Only one vote per person, please. The winner will be announced in The Daniel Island News in January 2020.

2020 Grand Marshal Nominee: Kathie Harvey

Kathie Harvey has lived on Daniel Island for eight years following retirement as a sales representative and executive with Sentry Insurance in Atlanta.

Daniel Island residents George and Chris Wenthe nominated Kathie in a letter written by Vicki Bernie that was signed by 62 people. The letter read, “Kathie is an incredibly kind human being and her beautiful smile is permanent. I have truly never met anyone quite like her and I feel blessed to know her. She is a perfect example of what Daniel Island stands for.” Her friends also said, “Speaking of cheerleaders, Kathie is an avid college and professional sports fan — she is possibly the most enthusiastic and outgoing person on the planet! She is a friend to everyone and never says no to assist people in need. She gives 100 percent to her commitments and is a strong supporter of local businesses and programs.”

The group nominating Kathie also described her as “gregarious, positive, articulate, intelligent, thoughtful, creative, life of the party, consummate hostess, organizer, devoted.”

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: When I moved here I knew no one, and quickly met so many interesting people of different fellowships and areas of interest. It has been inspirational and fascinating. The block parties sponsored by DIBA have provided a wonderful activity in which to meet people. Through my volunteer work at East Cooper Medical Center/Hospital I have also become involved with other Daniel Island residents who enjoy the same gift of giving of their time. My heart is in the Charleston area as well, as my son and his family — including my three grandchildren — live close by in Mt. Pleasant.

Q: What makes DI special?

A: Daniel Island offers a broad array of businesses to support our needs such as retail, medical, dining and sports. Our environmental requirements are being met as well as an appreciation of the beauty of nature. Being in close proximity to the rich history and culture that Charleston has to offer is an incredible bonus.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

A: Daniel Island is the ideal small community with so very much to offer. I am thrilled that it includes residents of all ages with a strong character of friendship. I would be so grateful to support and represent all of the good people of Daniel Island as their Grand Marshal.

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1,500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What nonprofit would you support if elected and why?

A: I will continue working on committees within The Friends of the Daniel Island Library charitable organization. The annual Homes Tour is a real outreach for assisting in library funds. Should I be elected, I would contribute to this nonprofit as well as the Exchange Club of Daniel Island.

2020 Grand Marshal Nominee: Kris Manning

Kris Manning has lived and worked on Daniel Island for nine and a half years. She is married to her husband, Drake, and has two sons, Dylan and Conner. They have three dogs: Jack, Lilly and Ozzy.

JoAna Finger, in her nomination of Kris, said, “She inaugurated the Mardi Gras parade and was a great help in getting the Little Free Library Boxes up and running on DI … I can’t think of anyone more energetic and upbeat and who could show that DI is more than a place many outsiders perceive as ‘stuffy.’”

Q: What is your occupation?

A: I’m a mother, an “artrepreneur” and philanthropist. I’m co-owner of Black Tie Music Academy - a nine location music and art instructional academy and music retailer – and co-founder of The Music Battery 501(c)3 after school program. I’m also a professional musician, a multi-media fabrication artist, an illustrator, muralist and a children’s book author.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I adventured for 20 years in the corporate world with very serious titles — advertising executive, vice president of marketing and advertising and director of new business development. I worked in the food industry, in radio and television and eventually started my own event marketing company. When we moved to Daniel Island, I pitched the serious stuff to spend my days dipped in paint, creating a cacophony of sound and working with children every day. I’m living the dream!

Q: What do you think makes Daniel Island special?

A: There are so many things that make Daniel Island special, and our forever home, but the one aspect that stands out the most is the ability to have fun together. Our community offers tremendous opportunities for us to create special memories for each other, our kids and our moments in time. Daniel Island is a place where you can make waves of magic and delight while making a positive difference for our growth and future.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

A: To represent Daniel Island as the Grand Marshal would offer multiple opportunities of merriment that I would embrace wholeheartedly. Whimsy and fun are my wheelhouse and my hope is to get more folks to embrace the joy that’s right there in front of them every day.

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1,500 to donate to the charity of his/her choice. What nonprofit would you support if elected and why?

A: Studies show that kids get into all kinds of trouble during the afterschool hours. My business partner, Braeden Kershner, and I developed a 501c3 program that engages kids in positive behaviors and helps them develop discipline through music. The Music Battery is a free afterschool program in North Charleston open to all kids, elementary through high school. This is a safe place where they receive free music instruction and participate in a drumline. When a mom looks you in the eye and says, “This drumline saved my son, he’s completely turned around his behavior, grades and attitude,” you know it’s important and working. The $1,500 would go a long way to help sustain the program.

2020 Grand Marshal Nominee: Tricia Peterson

Tricia Peterson has lived and worked on Daniel Island since 2009. She and her husband, Brett, have three children — Lily, Mya and Ty. They also have an English Bulldog named Brooklyn and a rescue dog, Marigot, from St. Maarten.

In nominating Tricia, Leisa Sánchez Western said, “When I read the description in the ad [for Grand Marshal], I thought it was literally her!”

Q: What is your occupation?

A: Owner and broker-in-charge at Island House Real Estate.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: I received my BS in Biology and doctorate degree in Physical Therapy, I worked as a PT for 15 years prior to becoming a Realtor. My respect for real estate began when we sold our house in Pennsylvania and we were able to pay off our student loans and move to Daniel Island. Real estate was a blessing and a tool that changed our lives and I love that I can do that for other people.

People always ask, “Why did you stop doing PT?” To me, the professions are very similar, they are about helping people and that is what I love to do. I have the ability to help improve people’s quality of life by making good financial investments, move into a better school district or have a better work commute.

Q: What do you think makes Daniel Island special?

A: I spend the majority of my days showing people around ALL of Charleston. A lot of my clients are relocating physicians and executives and my job is to educate them on the Charleston residential areas and the pros and cons of living there. Most have never been to Charleston at all and a surprising number have never heard of Daniel Island. The highlight of my day is driving onto Daniel Island with people who have never seen it. People’s eyes light up when we drive down River Landing Drive by the Wando River, the running trails and the dock, the thousands of bikes at the school, the peacefulness of Bellinger Island, the beauty of Smythe Lake and Daniel Island Park, the convenience of the restaurants and shops. The lifestyle is unparalleled to any other neighborhood and I know it will be a place that they never forget.

Q: Tell us why you would be a good Grand Marshal.

A: I love Daniel Island because it made our quality of life better and my kids grew up in an amazing community. I recently did a joint event with Trident Health to promote the Daniel Island physicians who live in our community and the support was amazing. The community supports each other and it is what people dream a small town would be like. Daniel Island is a special place that we are lucky to call home, and I am fortunate enough to make my clients’ home.

Q: The Grand Marshal receives $1,500 to donate to a charity of his/her choice. What nonprofit would you support if elected and why?

A: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. My sister-in-law passed away at the age of 34 from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and one of my best friends is running for Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society this year, so it is very near and dear to my heart.