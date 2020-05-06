Meet the Candidates for Berkeley County Council District 2

Incumbent Josh Whitley faces fellow Daniel Island resident Boyd Gregg in Tuesday’s Republican Primary for Berkeley County Council District 2, which includes Daniel Island, Hanahan (Tanner Plantation), Clements Ferry Road, and Goose Creek (Naval Base and Beverly Hills). Read on to learn more about the candidates, what’s important to them, and where they stand on important issues.

Josh Whitley is a trial lawyer and a founding partner in the Smyth Whitley, LLC law firm where he focuses his practice on complex litigation. He is a graduate of Wofford College and the College of William & Mary School of Law. Serving on the Berkeley County Council since 2015, he is currently Chairman of the Finance Committee and serves as the Council’s Vice Chairman.

Boyd Gregg is an Engineering Manager at Energy Systems Group where he focuses on building waste to energy systems for municipal governments. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master’s of Science in Civil Engineering/Applied Fluid Mechanics from Clemson University. He notes that his work “requires a knowledge of municipal government finance as well as the inner workings of municipal government operations.”

Why are you running for Berkeley County Council?

Boyd Gregg: After hearing from people in our community I came to the conclusion that people wanted a change on who represents them on County Council. I felt my professional experience in building municipal infrastructure would be a benefit to Berkeley County. The intersection of both the need for a change and my professional experience presented an opportunity for me to serve our community.

Josh Whitley: I am running because we have accomplished a lot that has improved the quality of life of our neighbors. Literally, the widening of Clements Ferry Road has been a game changer. The roundabout has been welcome and loved, and we need to keep taxes low, as Daniel Island pays a large portion of the county’s revenues.

What do you think are the most important concerns facing the county?

Boyd Gregg: A major concern is restoring integrity to the County Council. People need to have trust in their elected officials that they are putting the County first, not themselves. We need responsible growth in the County which allows our economy to prosper while protecting our way of life. And, faced with what we have gone through as a county, state, and nation over the last few months we need to care for our fellow neighbors. The speed at which information travels and the speed at which societal changes are taking place can induce whiplash. We must react to changes in an effective manner for the benefit of all of Berkeley County’s citizens.

Josh Whitley: Roads, roads, and roads. People are moving to Berkeley County at an extraordinary rate and unless we plan and execute capacity road projects, our quality of life will diminish significantly. We need to stop being reactive and be proactive, which is what the new administration has done. Things are going exceedingly well at the County and our residents can be proud of the planning that is occurring, which was wholly lacking before.

What steps can the county take to address racism and improve the lives of all its residents?

Boyd Gregg: I think a first step in addressing racism begins at the dinner table and teaching our children the difference between right and wrong. For me personally, I want to continue to build bridges for conversation with our minority communities. I will have an open door to listen and learn.

Josh Whitley: From a racial standpoint, we have a racially harmonious council and, hopefully, we set an example of respect towards each other no matter our position on an issue. There is no question that we have to keep working hard to rid racism and as a County we must treat all persons equal at all times. As an example, I have fought for road projects in majority-minority districts because it was the right and equitable thing to do.

How should the county prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the coronavirus OR for another pandemic?

Boyd Gregg: Ensuring the citizens are well informed is paramount. Not letting our guard down is also important, while also protecting our economy. Lastly, we are likely to see reduced tax revenue due to the economic impact of the coronavirus and we need to start planning for that now with efficient, and effective, services.

Josh Whitley: We have an emergency management department that has done exceedingly well in response through communication, data analysis, and proactively moving equipment where it is needed. I am proud of their work and know it will continue in the coming months.

How will you communicate and stay connected with the needs of your constituents?

Boyd Gregg: I have talked to hundreds of people over the last two months and I have learned a lot about what our neighbors want out of County government. Many feel they are not heard. If elected I will plan town hall meetings so I can keep informed with the needs of the County. In addition, I encourage people to call me at 843-408-9798. I am happy to talk with people one-on-one.

Josh Whitley: I have always publicly listed my cell phone and welcome anyone’s call. Further, many residents follow my “Elect Josh Whitley” Facebook page. Finally, I have been proud to provide quarterly updates via the Daniel Island News, as requested.

You can learn more about Boyd Gregg at https://www.boydforberkeley.com/ and about Josh Whitley at https://www.facebook.com/pg/Electjoshwhitley.