MEET THE CANDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY school board

The school board election is a nonpartisan race with no political party designations.

What policies will you pursue in regards to hiring and retaining educators in the district?

Cyndi Russell-Albach: While teachers’ primary motivation is not salary, every teacher deserves to be paid a competitive salary. Berkeley County teachers deserve to be compensated at a rate that equals or exceeds Charleston and Dorchester counties. Additionally, as a school board member, I will work to reduce overcrowded and inadequate classrooms. While District 2 enjoys newer facilities, which voters approved in the 2012 bond referendum, overworked teachers in crowded classrooms throughout our county burn out quickly. Overcrowding impacts not only the physical environment, but also multiplies the work of the individual teacher who must prepare and grade more with extra students or through teaching extra classes. We need a school board member who is free of ethical constraints and can vote, without consistently recusing himself or herself, on facility issues. Our county continues to grow exponentially and our school board must prepare for that future growth.

Mac McQuillin: I am the only candidate with children enrolled in Berkeley County schools. Because I have a vested interest in the success of my children and your children, I have instituted successful policies for hiring and retaining classroom teachers. Like any profession, our teachers need to be supported. While I have served on the board, teacher pay has increased by 30%. In one year, I increased teacher pay by 9% by eliminating unnecessary administrative positions at the district office and increasing accountability for spending. However, pay is just one piece of this puzzle. One of the primary reasons teachers are unhappy is their leadership at the school level. This is why it’s important for the board to appoint great principals at our schools to facilitate an exceptional school climate. Our principals have done an excellent job – Daniel Island School and Philip Simmons have outperformed the county and state at nearly every level.

What policies will you pursue in regards to school safety and security?

Cyndi Russell-Albach: As a public school teacher, I mourn each life lost to school violence, including the teacher who died to protect her students in St Louis on Oct. 24. With the recent events at Philip Simmons High School, school board members can no longer pretend that violence can’t happen in our schools. Many Berkeley County schools are not following best practices regarding school safety. Thus, I would upgrade all facilities and improve protocols to hinder the ability of an armed predator to enter our buildings. Second, I would communicate with all stakeholders, regarding the admittedly inconvenient, but needed reforms in the way members of the public interact with our school facilities. Clear and transparent communication is needed to allow parents, students and schools to work together to improve school safety. Finally, I would increase mental health services for students to proactively address a common source of potential school violence.

Mac McQuillin: If our children are not safe or do not feel safe, they cannot learn. This is why safety is one of my top priorities. In September, we had an unfortunate incident that affected our Philip Simmons schools. Since this incident, I approved and instituted randomized weapon searches at our schools, which was rolled out in less than a month.Principal Buchholz and I are also advocating for Philip Simmons High to serve as the pilot school for metal detectors. Our office of Safety and Security regularly monitors our schools to ensure our buildings are secure and that drills are being practiced, followed, and improved. I have also hosted several safety and security meetings to keep parents and students informed. Parents play a major role in keeping our schools safe, and we need to be vigilant with our children. We need to teach our children, “if they see something, say something.”

What one past experience will most likely guide you in your work on the school board?

Cyndi Russell-Albach: When I started teaching in 2003, I had refused to be an advocate who wanted to improve schools, but had never taught in a classroom. Now in my 20th year in a Stall High School classroom, my feelings remain unchanged. While I value my Wake Forest Law School training, I recognize that no training is as valuable as teaching a classroom of students when determining educational policy. Teaching is not only lecturing in front of a class. I spend my days partnering with parents, and even grandparents, to persuade students to undertake the challenge to learn and grow. As a mom, I never forget that every student is someone’s precious child. As an active teacher, I can serve as a voice on the real impact of decisions that affect teachers, parents and students.

Mac McQuillin: As a parent of two children currently enrolled in our schools and your current school board representative, I have seen firsthand how the board’s policies directly affect our children. During the pandemic, I successfully fought for parents and children to keep face-to-face instruction available as an option, instead of closing schools or mandating virtual learning. We are now seeing from the data that closing schools/mandating virtual learning increased learning loss and negatively impacted our students’ social and emotional health. I firmly believe that parents know what is best for their child, and I will continue to be a voice for parents on the board and advocate for expanding parental rights and parent collaboration with our schools. As a parent, I will continue to fight for your children, as I do for my own children. On Nov. 8, vote like your children are on the ballot (because they are).