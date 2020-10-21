Meet the Candidates for SC District 99
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 1:19pm admin
By:
Elizabeth Horton (compiled by)
Jen Gibson (D)
How can the state government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?
When racial bias is present in the education, health care, or criminal justice system, it impacts people of color’s ability to thrive and negatively impacts society. Legislation requiring independent audits with recommendations to reduce discriminatory bias would help our community prioritize reforms to improve racial justice across all institutions.
Passing the hate crime law in South Carolina introduced by Wendell Gailliard would send a powerful message that we will not tolerate racial injustice in our state.
In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the state government assist in that transition?
My mom hasn’t gone out to eat or enjoyed a day of shopping because she is afraid. Until we feel safe, businesses won’t thrive. The state legislature can help by removing unnecessary barriers that prevent businesses from getting creative in delivering their goods and services to their customers. We can support public health measures proven to be effective and low cost like masks and social distancing. DHEC should use the data they collect to combat the spread in communities with higher transmission rates and avoid restricting commerce in low-risk areas. Access to fast, reliable testing and contact tracing are critical. We must provide more resources to schools to safely operate and allow parents to return to work.
COVID-19 shined a very bright light on the educational disparities across the country and in our backyard. What issue is the top of list of education reform in your opinion?
Funding. Until we figure out how to collect and distribute resources to every school equitably, we cannot reform our education system. First, we must structurally reform how we raise the revenue that funds our public schools. Second, we need to focus our spending on proven curriculum, programs, and technology that improve student outcomes and improve teacher retention and recruitment. Third, we need to budget for support services like nurses, mental and behavioral health counselors, and speech and language therapists to support teachers and students. Last, we need to invest in technical programs for jobs that do not require a degree but require a skill. Reliable funding is the only way to guarantee we can meet these commitments. It is time to abolish Act 388 because the one-cent sales tax isn’t working.
Employment and job creation was an issue even before the pandemic, as well as a livable minimum wage. Beyond “reopening the economy” how do you plan to address these issues?
Before the pandemic, our employment numbers did not tell the whole story. While jobs were plentiful, there was a disparity between the skills required for jobs that paid a living wage and the skills people had. Our legislature can expand high school curriculums and technical college apprenticeship programs to train people for skilled jobs that do not require a two or four-year college degree.
To recruit more companies that will create higher-paying jobs, we need to offer more than tax incentives. Major companies need to see improved workforce readiness, higher quality public schools, better infrastructure development, and lower energy costs to consider the Lowcountry.
What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?
We don’t spend enough time talking about how we will protect the foundation of our quality of life in the Lowcountry. The air we breathe, the water we play in, the marshes that sustain our food must be protected from businesses that prioritize profits over preservation. We must hold those enterprises accountable that would harm our natural resources. When corporate responsibility fails to protect what belongs to all of us, the state government should step in to create policies that prevent, penalize, and restore.
Mark Smith (R)
How can the state government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?
One of the core functions of government is protecting its citizens. Legislators should have frequent, open, direct, and accountable lines of communications and support with state law enforcement agencies.
We should closely examine recruitment, equipment, retention, and training and encourage continuous improvement. Working together, we can reduce and hopefully eliminate racial bias while ensuring law and order.
In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the state government assist in that transition?
Some Lowcountry businesses have reopened following the pandemic shutdown, but many owners and employees are still suffering.
How each business “opens safely” is different; unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula, but basic hygiene practices should be universal. These include frequent washing of hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and maintaining proper social distance.
If businesses refuse to meet patrons’ safety expectations, they run the risk of not staying in business. It’s that simple.
I’m grateful to our federal leaders for taking swift action to bolster small businesses early in the pandemic. State leaders also moved quickly to reduce silly regulations on restaurants, for example. Now it’s easier to pick up our favorite foods and beverages curbside.
COVID-19 shined a very bright light on the educational disparities across the country and in our backyard. What issue is the top of the list of education reform in your opinion?
Every child deserves a quality education regardless of their zip code. Unfortunately, this has not happened in recent South Carolina history. Our school funding formulas are archaic and promote disparity. Let’s get more funding into classrooms for students to learn and teachers to teach. It’s wrong that some districts have iPads and others only have old-fashioned chalkboards.
The ongoing pandemic has proven that every child learns differently. I strongly believe that every school district should offer an in-person option. Otherwise, the pandemic’s disproportionate economic impacts on single and working parents will continue.
Finally, I’m glad the State Legislature has recently taken action on rural broadband. Many families and children still do not have access to high-speed internet, making virtual learning almost impossible.
Employment and job creation was an issue even before the pandemic, as well as a livable minimum wage. Beyond “reopening the economy,” how do you plan to address these issues?
The Lowcountry is now a global leader in manufacturing, hospitality, and conservation. Demand for jobs following the pandemic will be strong, but our residents need job training and housing. We can do these things while preserving quality of life.
If elected, I’ll encourage collaboration between state and local leaders on how to improve workforce readiness. Career academies, vocational training, and youth apprentice programs are proven ways to grow household income and increase economic mobility.
What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents, and how do you propose to make improvements?
State government must serve as a partner rather than a hindrance. I will challenge the status quo “business as usual” attitude in Columbia. I will also bring local and regional leaders to the table to support a long-term vision on jobs, education, and infrastructure.
Despite some bright spots, our roads and bridges have been ignored for far too long. Fighting for infrastructure improvements must be a top priority for our next State Representative. We need functional and wider roads. We need better public transportation options and affordable housing. For far too long, funds that should have been allocated to projects here on the coast end up elsewhere.