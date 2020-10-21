Meet the Candidates for SC District 99

Jen Gibson (D)

How can the state government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?

When racial bias is present in the education, health care, or criminal justice system, it impacts people of color’s ability to thrive and negatively impacts society. Legislation requiring independent audits with recommendations to reduce discriminatory bias would help our community prioritize reforms to improve racial justice across all institutions.

Passing the hate crime law in South Carolina introduced by Wendell Gailliard would send a powerful message that we will not tolerate racial injustice in our state.

In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the state government assist in that transition?

My mom hasn’t gone out to eat or enjoyed a day of shopping because she is afraid. Until we feel safe, businesses won’t thrive. The state legislature can help by removing unnecessary barriers that prevent businesses from getting creative in delivering their goods and services to their customers. We can support public health measures proven to be effective and low cost like masks and social distancing. DHEC should use the data they collect to combat the spread in communities with higher transmission rates and avoid restricting commerce in low-risk areas. Access to fast, reliable testing and contact tracing are critical. We must provide more resources to schools to safely operate and allow parents to return to work.

COVID-19 shined a very bright light on the educational disparities across the country and in our backyard. What issue is the top of list of education reform in your opinion?

Funding. Until we figure out how to collect and distribute resources to every school equitably, we cannot reform our education system. First, we must structurally reform how we raise the revenue that funds our public schools. Second, we need to focus our spending on proven curriculum, programs, and technology that improve student outcomes and improve teacher retention and recruitment. Third, we need to budget for support services like nurses, mental and behavioral health counselors, and speech and language therapists to support teachers and students. Last, we need to invest in technical programs for jobs that do not require a degree but require a skill. Reliable funding is the only way to guarantee we can meet these commitments. It is time to abolish Act 388 because the one-cent sales tax isn’t working.

Employment and job creation was an issue even before the pandemic, as well as a livable minimum wage. Beyond “reopening the economy” how do you plan to address these issues?

Before the pandemic, our employment numbers did not tell the whole story. While jobs were plentiful, there was a disparity between the skills required for jobs that paid a living wage and the skills people had. Our legislature can expand high school curriculums and technical college apprenticeship programs to train people for skilled jobs that do not require a two or four-year college degree.

To recruit more companies that will create higher-paying jobs, we need to offer more than tax incentives. Major companies need to see improved workforce readiness, higher quality public schools, better infrastructure development, and lower energy costs to consider the Lowcountry.

What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?

We don’t spend enough time talking about how we will protect the foundation of our quality of life in the Lowcountry. The air we breathe, the water we play in, the marshes that sustain our food must be protected from businesses that prioritize profits over preservation. We must hold those enterprises accountable that would harm our natural resources. When corporate responsibility fails to protect what belongs to all of us, the state government should step in to create policies that prevent, penalize, and restore.