MEET THE CANDIDATES: SC GOVERNOR RACE

What do you believe is the biggest statewide issue affecting the Lowcountry, and how will you use your position as governor to address it?

Joe Cunningham (Democrat): I don’t think we can pinpoint one issue that is the most important. Our state has many pressing issues that need to be addressed, but in order to address them we need leaders who are willing to lead. South Carolina’s leadership has forgotten the purpose of public office. Instead of serving the will of the people, they cater to their base and the special interests that fund their campaigns. As governor, I will focus on policies that work for all South Carolinians, not just my base. That means ending the teacher shortage, investing in education, legalizing marijuana and expunging records of low-level offenders, protecting a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, and taking bold steps to fight climate change and protect our coastal communities.

Henry McMaster (Republican): Over the last six years, we have ushered in a new era of economic prosperity, and we are just getting started. Since 2017, we have announced 66,116 jobs for citizens across the state, which is welcome news for those squeezed by policies pushed down from Washington, that have driven up inflation and the costs of goods and services.

We have made bold investments in our state’s infrastructure. We have signed the largest income tax cut in state history, invested heavily in our port system and created Workforce Scholarships for the Future to cover the costs of tuition and fees at our technical colleges, helping us fill the more than 100,000 open jobs in our state. These investments and others like it will make South Carolina a place where business thrives.

We must stay laser-focused on the conservative, pro-business policies that are the foundation for continued success. As your governor, that is where my focus and fight will stay.

Bruce Reeves (Libertarian): Inflation, like everywhere else, is eroding spending power in the Lowcountry. There is also the issue of teacher shortages and roadway gridlock. As governor, I would work on economic opportunity through entrepreneurship, education reform, and a review of the DOT for planning smart expansion in the Lowcountry. We want kids to make better decisions, so we need to model that.

What policies will you pursue in regards to women’s reproductive rights?

Joe Cunningham: The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor, and the government. It’s not the government’s place to tell women what they can do with their bodies or which reproductive choices they can make and I would support legislation that gets politicians out of that decision-making process. I will fight to protect women’s reproductive freedom and I will veto any restrictions on abortion the legislature sends my way.

Henry McMaster: I was proud to sign the fetal heartbeat bill into law – which provides exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother – with bipartisan legislative support, a law an overwhelming number of South Carolinians find acceptable and reasonable.

Bruce Reeves: It’s my position that women should have access to any and all appropriate health care as determined by them and their doctors. I support education for young people to help prevent bad situations.

What are your ideas on funding state government?

Joe Cunningham: I believe it’s time to modernize South Carolina’s economy and bring in new revenue streams. As governor, I will fight to legalize cannabis and sports betting so that they can be regulated, taxed, and that money can be used to fix our roads and pay our teachers more.

Henry McMaster: Thanks to our calculated approach to the pandemic, we saw our largest budget surplus in history this year. As a result, we delivered the largest state income tax cut in state history, returning a billion dollars back to taxpayers, and eliminating taxes on our veterans’ pensions.

But we have more work ahead of us. While we continue to cut taxes and put money back into the pockets of South Carolinians, we will also continue to invest in pay raises for teachers, roads, bridges and interstates, broadband access, rural infrastructure, law enforcement and public safety and more. As your governor, I know we have found a formula that works – one where we rein in wasteful spending, cut taxes, and make the right long term investments, all of which create the kind of environment where families and businesses thrive.

Bruce Reeves: More people selling (entrepreneurship) and more people buying (consumers) would lead to higher revenue in sales tax. We need to re-manage the state. State operations are overpriced. We need to allocate existing revenue to critical needs. Remove occupational licensing restrictions, make more goods and services available through free markets, and only spend taxpayer money on essential services.