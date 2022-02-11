MEET THE CANDIDATES: SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Note: Candidates Lisa Ellis (Alliance/Democrat) and Ellen Weaver (Republican) did not respond to the Q&A.

What policies will you pursue in regards to school safety and security?

Patricia Mickel (Green): The policies that I plan to pursue will ensure that every school has at least one resource officer to make sure all exit doors are properly locked from the outside, and that every school administrator understands exit plans and detailed drills. Also to look into getting every student clear backpacks.

What changes, if any, do you propose for funding K-12 education? Why?

Patricia Mickel (Green): Before I make changes, I will examine with a team all of the budgets and cuts in order to see how money is allocated to the various schools. I will develop a budget along with my financial team that will allow us to allocate money for the best interest of the school(s) system.