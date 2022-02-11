MEET THE CANDIDATES: U.S. SENATE 2

Note: Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign spokesperson Joe McKeown responded to The Daniel Island News’ request to answer a questionnaire for this election report saying, "We have a long-standing campaign policy that we do not complete questionnaires.”

Q: Should laws pertaining to abortion and reproductive rights be codified at a federal level or remain under state control? Explain.

Krystle Matthews (Democrat): There should remain a federal law in relation to reproductive rights. Most candidates support putting into a federal law what Roe guarantees – that a woman has a right to an abortion up to the time when the fetus becomes viable. That way, if states back away from the constitutional protections guaranteed by Roe vs. Wade, at least there would still be a national law protecting the right to an abortion.

Q: How, if at all, do partisan politics limit the effectiveness of government and what steps will you take to find common ground with legislators with different party affiliations from your own?

Krystle Matthews: Partisan positions flatten us into neat and tidy boxes that a majority of us don’t live in. I plan to continue to work with anyone who is open to creating solutions that work for us all. Focusing on the needs we have and removing barriers that are unnecessary and only exist to make thriving complicated.

Q: What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?

Krystle Matthews: Inflation right now is being driven by an economic mismatch. Consumer demand for goods and services has been chugging along, supply has not kept up as transportation snarls and factory shutdowns combine with labor shortages to slow production, and the clash has allowed companies to charge more for the products they sell. We have to tighten our belt, we can’t fix everything at the same time, we need to take a hard look at our spending and priorities so that we can make real strides in cutting down our debt as a country.