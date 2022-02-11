MEET THE CANTDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

What is the most pressing issue facing the county that requires funding priority?

Johnny Cribb (Republican): The simple answer is – roads. Berkeley County has experienced tremendous growth and the road system has suffered due to a lack of funding and maintenance. The complaints received center around both traffic congestion and road conditions. To best manage this we have implemented in-house road crews as well as speeding up the completion of projects on the penny sales tax program putting $283 million in road projects on the street in the last four years alone. We have also included on the ballot for voter consideration a plan that will help us address this most pressing issue over the next seven years via the continuation of the penny sales tax program. Our final measure to address this problem is working with SCDOT to get increased funding from the state for road maintenance in the county where there are 1,068 miles of state roads vs. 330 miles of county maintained roads.

Tory Liferidge (Democrat): The most pressing issue facing us as a county are our roads and infrastructure. We are anticipated to double in population over the next 10 years and those demands cannot be met with our current infrastructure or pace of implementing new projects. My goal will be to assess (based on projects that are already approved and growth trends) infrastructure needs for Berkeley County 2040 and develop a comprehensive plan that will be phased in based on funding availability. This approach will allow us as a county to determine exactly how we need new developers or industry to partner with us if they desire to do business in Berkeley County.

What are the biggest issues facing Daniel Island and the Cainhoy region and how will you address them?

Johnny Cribb: The biggest issue facing the region is growth and the associated impacts on quality of life for residents. We have focused on “smart growth” strategies and investing in infrastructure to deal with the needs of existing residents and businesses and development entitlements that exist. Smart growth strategies include making sure all infrastructure needs are being met when considering new projects such as schools, roads, and interconnectivity where possible and ensuring that new growth pays for any associated impact. I also worked with our Berkeley County Legislative Delegation to get the City of Charleston a seat on the County Transportation Committee where resurfacing funding is allocated. A component of the penny sales tax continuation up for consideration is funding for “greenspace” initiatives. This region of the county has, and continues to receive tremendous growth yet lacks publicly accessible passive parks and protected greenspace that could help mitigate excessive growth and traffic.

Tory Liferidge: In speaking with residents in Daniel Island and Cainhoy (as well as the rest of the county), growth and development seems to be everyone’s concern. More specifically, how can growth be managed and its impacts mitigated in order to continue the quality of life we love. I will work with our planning and zoning departments, communities and our council to develop a true land use map to guide our collective vision for future development in Berkeley County. While no solution will be one that is satisfactory for everyone, it will allow everyone to have a voice in shaping future development in our county. This, along with required infrastructure contributions will help to ensure our growth is in areas that we desire and have the necessary infrastructure investments to mitigate impacts.

What policies will you pursue in regards to growth and development?

Johnny Cribb: Our first measure to combat growth related concerns was to amend our land development and subdivision regulations ordinance with modern standards. The county has also instituted by ordinance a “moratorium” process for large scale developments that completely redefines how developments are brought for consideration. The former system was a process where developers routed the county system of approvals and came to the County Council last for consideration and the opportunity for the public to provide input. The moratorium puts in place several measures that must be taken prior to coming to the County Council for consideration to lift the moratorium to route the normal process. The process requires information on the following areas: roads, public safety, schools, water and sewer, surrounding communities, connectivity, and the preservation of greenspace to name a few. Most importantly, it requires at minimum two publicly noticed meetings with the local community.

Tory Liferidge: In addition to what is listed in question No. 2, I believe one of the most important things we can and need to do as a county is become more transparent with our residents. Although we may not be able to reach consensus on some of our most pressing issues, having full transparency and intentional dialogue will help everyone be on the same page as we move forward together.