Meet the Merchants: Beachables

The approaching warm weather season is the perfect time to enjoy the Carolina coastline. Daniel Island residents who want fashionable and functional items for the pool and beach can find a variety of unique gear at the local boutique, Beachables.

Beachables is the brainchild of Mary Watters. While on vacation in Hawaii, Watters stayed at a resort that provided fitted terrycloth covers for their beach chairs. Unable to find a similar product when she returned home, Watters, who has a background in sewing, decided to create one herself. After improving on the resort’s design, the Beachables towel bag chair cover was born. The product consolidates beach items, frees up hands, and stays put on chairs.

Originally Watters wasn’t planning to open a retail space. “When Hurricane Dorian led to the cancellation of a big trade show we had been preparing for, we decided to go ahead and open the store, even though we had only a few items,” she explained. “We have since expanded into a second room, providing a wide range of artisan jewelry, decor and works of art.”

Karen Nastro of Ears of Experience, LLC, a vacation planner for Disney destinations, loves the vacation-worthy tote. “We used them on our Disney cruise. Beautiful, large, plush towels that cover the entire lounge chair and it comes with a drawstring bag to carry all your beach essentials. A must-have item,” she said.

Watters, a former lawyer, keeps her law license active but enjoys the positive atmosphere of her coastal-themed gift and decor boutique. She loves that Beachables focuses on local products and is a family affair. Watters’ husband, Dan, and young son, Carson, often help out.

Watters’ sister, Jan Bodiford, joined Beachables as a partner, designer, and seamstress. “Working with my sister has been a lifelong dream for the both of us. When she asked if I would like to help her start up a business, I quit my job earlier than I had planned and started the new adventure,” Bodiford said. “The beach is my favorite place to be, so making these unique beach bags and coverups is a nice fit for me.”

More than just a trendy spot to shop, Beachables is on a mission to help the community. One of the ways they give back is by selecting a charity every month and donating 10% of sales. For March, Beachables will be donating to the Down Syndrome Association of the Low Country which promotes awareness and inclusion for individuals like Carson. Customers who come to the store on March 21 wearing crazy socks in support of World Down Syndrome Day will receive 10% off their purchase. Find out more about World Down Syndrome Day online at worlddownsyndromeday2.org.

Beachables’ flagship store is located at 1941 Clements Ferry Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Signature products also are available at local retailers throughout the Lowcountry and online.

Residents who want to nominate organizations for the Charity of the Month should email mary@beachables.com. To find out more information, visit beachables.com.

If there are any local merchants you’d like to see featured in an upcoming column, send an email to marie@thedanielislandnews.com.