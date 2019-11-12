Meet the Merchants: Lucia's Premium Pet

Healthy meals, tasty treats, toys, and spa products are just a few of the items available for furry family members at Lucia’s Premium Pet. The one-stop neighborhood pet store opened 11 years ago by lifelong pet lover Katharine Matthews.

Matthews said she became pet-obsessed in high school after taking a job at a natural pet store in Greensboro, North Carolina. She continued the position through college and knew working with pets was her destiny.

“I moved to Charleston after college and lived for a brief time on Daniel Island. I loved the island and its feel. In 2008 I realized my dream of working in a pet store forever by opening Lucia’s Premium Pet right here on Daniel Island,” she said.

Daniel Island resident Terri Garvey appreciates the variety of items and services offered by Lucia’s, especially the self-service dog wash. Owners can bathe their dogs at the store without making a mess at home. “They offer showers, so you can wash your pet after a day at the beach. Lucia’s is also wonderful for pet health issues … They are very knowledgeable about pet needs,” said Garvey.

Glenn Raus, owner of Japan Karate Institute and co-owner of The Daniel Island Barber Shop, loves having the pet store on the island. “I live, work, and play on Daniel Island. Our community would be a lesser place without them. During the evacuation for Hurricane Irma, Katharine went out of her way to assure that we had enough specialized dog food for our terrier. That alone makes them special,” exclaimed Raus.

Lindsay, who wants to be known as “Lucia’s biggest fan,” said she appreciates what the store offers. “I have a list of things I find special about Lucia’s. Number one would have to be the owner, Katherine. She really knows her stuff, and if by chance she doesn’t, she will find out for you. She has fantastic assistants for the shop. All are very knowledgeable and accommodating.”

Lucia’s prides itself on providing nutritional food for all pets. “We spend our days helping our customers find the perfect diet to suit their pet. We have the top pet foods on the market — including raw, canned, freeze dried, and kibble — very effective natural supplements for joints, sensitive stomachs, allergies, anxiety, and more,” stated Matthews.

“Our manager, Julianne Scott, and I have spent years learning the in’s and out’s of the pet food industry and enjoy sharing that knowledge to help our customers. We call ourselves the ‘problem solvers.’ We are here to help pet owners make the best, healthiest choices for their pets,” she added.

Lucia’s is located at 162 Seven Farms Drive and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. To find out more, visit www.luciasdi.com.

If there are any local merchants you’d like to see featured in an upcoming column, send an email to marie@thedanielislandnews.com.