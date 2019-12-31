Meet the Merchants: The Rehab Docs

Since opening in 2018, The Rehab Docs on Daniel Island have used an innovative therapy approach to help patients manage pain. Owners and Daniel Island residents Dr. Kevin Bein and his wife, Caitlin, follow the philosophy that chiropractic and physical therapy are more successful when patients are treated as whole human beings. This model of care works for athletes who want to get better at their sport and for patients dealing with chronic pain and overuse injuries.

“We started The Rehab Docs with the intent of helping people long term. We want to get you out of pain … We do not want to ‘mask’ your pain with ‘band-aid’ care, but rather, we change the way you use your body so that the problem doesn't come back in the future,” explained Dr. Bein.

The Beins first opened The Rehab Docs in Mount Pleasant in January 2018. Ten months later they expanded and opened their "flagship office" on Daniel Island. “When we stumbled upon Daniel Island, we realized it was the perfect place to raise a family. We could see right away that Daniel Island is a small community full of hard-working, talented, and good-hearted people. My wife and I opened The Rehab Docs to give Daniel Island residents the best opportunity to get people out of pain, limit future injury, and maximize potential,” Dr. Bein said.

Patient Taylor Barker loves the Daniel Island location. “Their office is nestled right off River Landing Drive. I had absolutely no issue snagging a parking spot right in front. The actual appointment space and gym are bright, clean and just beautiful,” she exclaimed.

In addition to the convenient locale, Barker said she is also impressed with Dr. Bein’s approach to addressing pain management. “What I appreciated most about my visit was Kevin’s integrative method of treating the root of my issues and building from there. This is not a band-aid approach or a quick crack of your back and then you’re out of there … I can already tell I’m rebuilding strength and a foundation for a healthier body moving forward,” she said.

Daniel Island resident Liz Williams sought Dr. Bein’s help after a variety of medical issues. “Following a journey the past few years involving a brain injury affecting my balance, multi fractures in leg and foot, surgeries and brutal chemo protocol from cancer — my body was a mess,” Williams said. “Kevin’s unique diagnostic process allowed him to create an individualized and multi-step treatment program. I’m stronger and more aware of how to properly carry my body, which has improved my posture and correct use of my core.”

Daniel Island resident Rachel Henry and her family are also grateful for The Rehab Docs on the island. “My father was visiting from out of town and was in extreme pain! My father was hurting so badly he had to use the ramp to get into the office,” Henry said. “Dr. Bein cleared over an hour of his time for an urgent emergency appointment and was so helpful and professional. Dr. Bein is an angel! We are so thankful for him.”

To find out more about The Rehab Docs, visit the website therehabdocs.com.

