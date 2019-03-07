Mike and Dr. Mary Sudzina’s fur baby Mia is an award-winning show dog and cancer survivor. The Daniel Island Dalmatian battled and beat breast cancer.

Mia’s journey of survival began in February 2016, when Daniel Island Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Bridget Luke noticed swelling in one of Mia’s nipples. Mia has been a patient since she was a puppy. Dr. Luke knew she was at risk for developing mammary cancer because she was never spayed (show dogs cannot be fixed). According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, almost half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer.

After a biopsy, Mia was diagnosed with mammary intraductal carcinoma. Mia had a mastectomy to remove the mass and surrounding tissue, followed by a course of chemotherapy.

At first the Sudzinas were worried about the chemo but realized Mia’s options were limited without it.

“Dr. Luke also did some hand holding and encouraged me when I was hesitant to continue the chemo,” Sudzina said.

Dr. Luke said pets handle chemo better than humans, but there may be other choices available. “There may also be a couple of different treatment options, depending on the cancer and what the client can afford or expects from the treatment. They may or may not have good results for remission, but they may help maintain a good quality of life for the pet while offering some more time with the family,” explained Luke.

The 11-year-old is currently in remission and Sudzina feels “beyond fortunate” with Mia’s outcome after chemo.

“I believe that Mia’s survival rate is due to many factors, among them taking her to the vet for scheduled shots and check-ups,” she said.

Mia continues to compete even after surgery and chemo.

“Mia has already defied the odds in every way. She survived surgery and chemo, trained and got back in shape, and won Best Veteran Bitch and Veteran Sweepstakes in specialty dog shows after cancer and chemo. I couldn’t be more proud of her,” exclaimed Sudzina.

Mia’s first award came 10 years ago when she won Best Puppy at the Charleston Kennel Club. That was just the beginning of a winning streak for the DI Dalmatian. So far Mia has won approximately 50 awards.

Mia is also a showstopper along her daily outings. For Daniel Island resident Mary Webb and her rescue pup, Camille, meeting up with Mia is one of the highlights of their island stroll.

“We look for her every time we go outside for a walk,” said Webb. “You have never seen such an expression of joy! Dancing and prancing all the way down the sidewalk to exchange lots of kisses and tail wags with her best friend.”

The cancer-free canine doesn’t have any plans for retirement. Her family hopes to continue making memories with Mia. Sudzina plans to show Mia in the Veteran category at the Dalmatian Club of America National Specialty competition in Asheville, N.C., in May 2020.