Meet the new Team 5 police commander

Meet Lt. George Bradley. He took the reins as the Team 5 commander for the City of Charleston’s Police Department in early September. Team 5 covers Daniel Island and parts of Cainhoy, including Clements Ferry Road.

In 1998, Bradley completed his Basic Law Enforcement training in North Carolina and set his sights on Charleston. The next year, he was interviewed by the late Chief Reuben Greenberg, known nationwide for his innovation in police work. Bradley was hired for the Mounted Horse Patrol.

He reminisced, “I wasn’t an experienced rider, but Greenberg thought that a guy from Western North Carolina could do the job, which involved partnership training with the horse, Charleston summer heat, and a lot of hay.” That first experience with the city’s police department set the stage for a diverse career in law enforcement that is now 24 years strong.

With over 3,000 hours of training, Bradley’s career has taken him through most of the department’s divisions. He served on the Foot Patrol - Narcotics Unit, and Patrol Teams 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Later, he served as a patrol team supervisor and Administrative Sgt. (Teams 2, 3, and 4).

As a precision marksman, Bradley has been an active firearms instructor since 2007 and served four years as the Rangemaster within the Professional Training and Development Unit. He served 14 years as a SWAT member, nine of those years as Assistant Team Leader, and a member of the Sniper Element.

The lieutenant also served as commander over the Special Events and Off-Duty section. Currently, Bradley serves as the supervisor for K9, Harbor Patrol, SWAT, and EOD in the Special Operations Division.

At an early age, Bradley found fulfillment in helping others, which led him to a life of public service. When he was 14 years old, he joined his hometown fire department as a volunteer. He attended Western Carolina University and majored in criminal justice while working part time as a medic and a dispatcher.

Today, his greatest joys in police work include having opportunities to help others, to defuse stressful situations, and to train younger officers. As a leader, he sees himself as a participator who wants to be involved firsthand in solving problems and delivering results.

Bradley received numerous awards during his time with the department, including the Chief’s Award of Merit, the 2018 NRA Firearms Instructor of the year, and several commendations within the department for outstanding performance in the line of duty.

Area traffic, limited infrastructure, and growth are the challenges that the new commander recognizes, and he commented that more officers will eventually need to be added to the team as Clements Ferry Road explodes in development.

Team 5 has 29 allocated officers with 23 currently on staff. Bradley explained that all teams in Charleston are slightly understaffed but working with 23 officers is reasonable to support the current population.

He hopes to engage with residents by getting out into the community and connecting with individual neighborhoods and businesses.

In his own words, he’s “not a social media guy” but said that his door is always open at the Team 5 substation and he can be reached directly at 843-884-6947.

When he’s not on the job, the lieutenant enjoys being outdoors, playing softball with the police department team, and spending time on the lake with family and friends.

Bradley restores vintage vehicles; his current project is a 1949 Chevy truck. He also serves as an assistant coach and mentor for his son’s high school baseball team.