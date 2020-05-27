Home / News / Meet the Primary Candidates

Meet the Primary Candidates

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 9:31am admin
Vote June 9
By: 
Elizabeth Horton

**In South Carolina primary elections, the winners are determined by majority vote. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff election is held two weeks following the primary, which in this case would be June 23, 2020.

South Carolina House of Representatives for District 99

The incumbent, Nancy Mace, will not be running for the District 99 seat.

JEN GIBSON (D)
Residence: Beresford Hall
Current job: Director of Philanthropy, Trident Literacy Association
Education: BA in Political Science
Age: 46
Relevant experience: Small business owner and advocate
Website: jenforsc.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
For too long, South Carolina has catered to the interests of select businesses willing to pay-to-play. I was the first person in my family to graduate from high school so I know first-hand how hard work, creative solutions, and smart government can grow our economy and provide a better future for all of us in South Carolina. Our campaign is providing a plan to the people of District 99 with solutions to traffic congestion and underfunded schools.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?
 
Education funding
 
3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area and District 99?
 
My priority is to draft legislation requiring transparency, public input, stakeholder collaboration, and long-term planning goals by the Department of Transportation. I will put public pressure on the Department of Transportation, General Assembly, and Governor’s office to create a sustainable strategy that protects our natural resources.
 
Urban areas need extensive and timely public transit including water taxis and minibuses, and park-n-rides.
 
4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
The challenge is to find ways to return work, patronize restaurants and shops, and return to school and not spread the virus. DHEC needs funding for a supply of masks, gloves, thermometers, sanitizer, cleaning products, and a health campaign to make public spaces safer. Contact tracing that is transparent and does not rely exclusively on digital input. Funding awareness campaigns to keep stimulus dollars circulating in the local economy at locally owned businesses and promote innovation in commercial design by highlighting and sharing ideas that provide innovative barriers between people in shared spaces.
 
5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
Coordination is key to limit the spread and impact of a pandemic. DHEC must increase transparency so government officials and citizens have information to make informed decisions. We need an accurate inventory of supplies we have and supplies we need in our state to diagnose and track any pandemic. Medical professionals need adequate PPE, beds and supplies, and testing kits.
 
DONNA BROWN NEWTON (D)
Residence: Mount Pleasant
Current job: Administrative Assistant for Charleston County School District
Education: BS Business Administration
Age: 64
Relevant experience: Treasurer of the Snowden Community Civic Association, Currently serves on Charleston County Tax Accommodations Committee, Former member of Charleston County Disability Board, Former Vice President of SC Association of Educational Office Professionals. I have been employed with Charleston County School District for over 25 years.
Website: donnabrownnewton.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I have lived in Mount Pleasant for most of my life and I am in touch with the needs of the local people. I am running to be a voice for all the communities in the district that are not being represented or have been ignored because of where they are located.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?
 
Affordable health care, pay equality, and traffic.
 
3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area and District 99?
 
I believe going forward developers should present a transportation plan based on the number of units they want to build and address increased cars on the highway based on the amount of expected new homes. I would continue to work with CARTA and Tri-County Link to improve ridership by adding additional times to the schedule with more routes. I would also promote the use of car/van pooling. 
 
4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
The main focus should be safety first for all residents in South Carolina. Until people feel safe, the economy will not bounce back in any meaningful way. Once we know that we have flattened the curve, we should present a forcible set of guidelines like wearing a mask while in public. I would work with the governor on ways to keep small businesses open. If we lose our small businesses, I don’t know how this economy will come back.
 
5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
Unfortunately, if we don’t find a way to slow down reopening we will see a resurgence in the coming months. To be honest, I don’t have an answer if we see a resurgence. I believe once people have gotten a taste of things being back to “normal” I don’t see self-quarantining as an option. We must continue to work with our elected officials and health professionals to find the best path forward. I am really concerned about how our students will recover from this lost year.
 
DAVID HERNDON (R)
Residence: Daniel Island
Current job: Owner of a Daniel Island-based pine straw and mulch sales and installation company
Education: Associate of Arts degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Anderson University
Age: 52
Relevant experience: Small business owner
Website: DavidHerndonSC.com, Facebook.com/DavidHerndonSC

1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I’m running because I honestly feel I have something to offer: I’m a hard-working small businessman and a solid conservative. I have immense pride in my community. And I have specific goals for reforming government – including tougher ethics laws and term limits.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?
 
No other problem diminishes our quality of life like our bumper-to-bumper traffic. And it’s a tough, tough problem to solve. But we CAN reduce congestion if we put our minds to it. It’s my highest priority.
 
3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island / Cainhoy area and District 99?
 
When it comes to infrastructure – especially traffic – all options must be on the table. The Ports Authority, which has a tremendous impact on traffic, could expand gate hours to reduce the number of trucks on roads during peak times. Other government entities can adopt more flexible hours, which would have the same effect. 
 
We need impact fee reform so governments can make developers pay their fair share for any road improvements necessitated by new development. Currently, state law is deliberately designed to deter impact fees by making it costly and extremely difficult to enact them… which means taxpayers must foot the entire infrastructure bill.
 
But mainly, we must use existing revenue more wisely – and for road widenings.
 
4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
I want to make it easier for businesses – especially small, independent and locally-owned businesses – to open, to grow and succeed. We need to do some soul-searching about the regulations and red tape we place on small businesses. We need to weigh costs against the benefits, and scrap unnecessary regulations.
 
5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
We need to save for a rainy day – rather than going on a spending spree whenever there’s a surplus – so we’re better prepared fiscally. And if we make it easier for small businesses to thrive, they’ll more easily weather a future crisis.
 
SHAWN PINKSTON (R)
Residence: Daniel Island
Current job: Attorney
Education:  Berea College, BA in History; Saint Louis University School of Law, JD
Age: 45
Relevant experience: Captain, United States Army; Former Prosecutor, United States Army; Communications Director, Member of US House of Representatives and Office of Kentucky Senate President
Website: shawnpinkston.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
Government has a responsibility to do certain things right: provide for public safety, educate our children, maintain our roads and bridges, spend our tax dollars wisely. Simply put, our government is letting us down. Government must work to prevent and prepare for future bio-threats like COVID-19. In Berkeley County, 54.1% of eighth graders fail to meet expectations in reading and writing; 67.6% fail in math. Nearly a billion dollars in new gas taxes have been collected yet our roads and bridges are still in disrepair. I will fight every day to make sure Columbia gets it right.
 
 2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?
 
Making sure our economy rebounds. Almost 500,000 South Carolinians have filed for unemployment and hundreds of small businesses have closed or are barely hanging on.  We must lower taxes and reduce burdensome regulations on small businesses so companies will invest in South Carolina and re-hire or hire new employees.
 
 3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area and District 99?
 
Road funding should be based on need. Columbia has collected almost a billion dollars in new gas taxes yet politics determine where that money is spent. The Port is rapidly expanding and hundreds of thousands of trucks will add to the congestion. I-526 has to be widened, including the Don Holt and Wando bridges, and the current entrance/exit ramps need to be expanded to avoid bottlenecks.
 
4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
By voting against an increase in the unemployment insurance tax on small businesses; voting to lower tax rates across the board so we keep more of our hard-earned money and can spend it on everyday items; returning surpluses directly to citizens so that money can be reinvested in our economy.
 
5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
Rapid testing available for all state residents, increase stockpiles of PPE and medical supplies, and partner with private companies to identify critical suppliers to provide needed supplies to the public.
 
MARK SMITH (R)
Residence: Daniel Island
Current job: President/CEO McAlister-Smith Funeral Homes
Education: Associates degree, Applied Science
Age: 49
Relevant experience: Small business owner since 1999, Chairman; former Town Councilman, Town of Mount Pleasant; former Water Commissioner, Mount Pleasant Waterworks; graduate of SC Municipal Elected Official Institute of Government
Website: votemarksmith.com, facebook.com/votemarksmith
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I’m running because our community has lost a great deal of influence over the last decade and now is the time to re-establish ourselves at the Statehouse, especially in light of the significant growth in our area. I am passionate about serving people and protecting the incredible quality of life we enjoy in the Lowcountry. And I am committed to keeping our citizens informed, engaged and safe, while working tirelessly to reform state government.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?
 
A neglected and woefully under funded infrastructure system that includes many roads, bridges, and storm water systems that have not been properly maintained or kept up with the population growth.
 
3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area and District 99?
 
I will begin by ensuring District 99 gets its fair share of infrastructure funding. It is time to revisit current funding allocations on how our tax dollars are being distributed around the state. Long overdue infrastructure maintenance, repairs and expansion projects need to become “shovel ready” immediately, instead of delayed for years.
 
4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
Keeping our businesses afloat is the key. I have experienced first-hand how governmental red-tape, bureaucracy and politics can get in the way of progress and common sense. We must find the funding, loans, grants and tax breaks necessary to help them stay in business, retain employees and make a profit. 
 
5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
By first reviewing all decisions made and closely examining the pro’s and con’s in a non-partisan manner. Stakeholders from both the public and private sectors must be a priority. And a bio-threat plan should be created and ready for implementation for when we are faced with this situation in the future.
 
CHRIS STAUBES (R)
Residence: Mount Pleasant, but worked on Daniel Island from 2004 - 2017.
Current job: Owner, Staubes Law Firm, LLC
Education: BA, Wofford College; JD, University of South Carolina School of Law
Age: 50
Relevant experience: President, Coastal Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America; President Emeritus, Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce; Former Elected Board of Trustees Member, Charleston County School District
Website: VoteChrisStaubes.com, facebook.com/votechrisstaubes/
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 shut down will offer a once in generation chance for those in office to make a positive change in the trajectory of our state for years to come. We need people in the House who have a proven ability to bring people together for a common goal. I have the experience we need to help our state as we put South Carolina back to work.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing District 99?
 
Education. Unfortunately our K-12 educational funding system is broken. When Act 388 was passed to reduce property taxes on primary residences, the state attempted to make up the difference with a sales tax. Donor counties like Charleston and Berkeley send this sales tax money to Columbia, but only receive about one-third back. I plan to push for the funding formulas to be fixed.
 
3. How would you address infrastructure and transportation issues, both public transit and traffic congestion, for the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area and District 99?
 
We live in the fastest growing region of our state, yet our infrastructure, roads and bridges have not kept pace with our growth. When money is already allocated to road projects, such as Highway 41 or Clements Ferry, we need to make sure government is working for the people so those projects move forward in a timely manner.
 
4. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
We need to reopen business. The federal government has indicated a willingness to see the supply chain come back to our shores. Since SC has a manufacturing history, from textiles to automobiles to aeronautics, our elected leaders need to work with industry and government to create incentives for manufacturers to come to SC.
 
5. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
In March, every municipality determined its own way to react to the COVID-19 crises, which left our citizens confused. Our state needs to rely on proven scientific data in making public safety decisions for all of our citizens. We should make sure plans are in place to distribute stockpiled protective gear and medications so they can be distributed if needed.

 

U.S. Senate Seat

Jamie Harrison is the South Carolina democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. Bill Bledsoe is running for election under the Constitution Party. Both will be on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 3.

LINDSEY GRAHAM (R)
Residence: Seneca
Current job:  U.S. Senator
Education: University of South Carolina, J.D. University of South Carolina
Age: 64
Relevant experience:  Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, senator since 2002
Website: lgraham.senate.gov
 
Sen. Lindsey Graham did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Daniel Island News is presenting the following information from former reports and the senator’s websites.
 
In the April 30 issue of The Daniel Island News, it was reported Graham’s focus is on foreign policy as South Carolina’s current representative in the U.S. Senate.
 
According to the senator’s campaign website, Graham “continues to be front-and-center on issues of national security, defense spending, and the need to restore America’s leadership position as a force for global stability. He has proven that he has the character and drive to tackle the tough issues and defend our nation.”
 
Elected to the U.S. House in 1994 and the Senate in 2002, for the bulk of his 33-year military career, Graham served in the Air Force Reserves. He reached the rank of colonel before retiring in June 2015.
 
DUKE BUCKNER (R)
Residence: Walterboro
Current job:  Attorney
Education: B.A. English Education from South Carolina State University., J.D.,  Nova Southeastern University
Age:  47
Relevant experience:  Former Walterboro City Councilman, former Middle and High School Teacher, weekly newspaper owner and operator, current owner and operator of Buckner Law Firm P.A.
Website: BucknerforSenate.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I believe that it is time for the righteous to govern our nation. And I want to encourage others that if they feel that the Lord has placed it on their heart to run for political office, now is the time to do it. Furthermore, I believe that Senator Graham no longer represents the values and beliefs of the majority of the citizens of South Carolina.
 
Therefore, he must be replaced.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing South Carolina that you will be addressing as a U.S. senator?
 
Abortion is the most important issue facing South Carolina that I will be addressing as U.S. senator. According to SCDHEC, there were 10,732 abortions performed in South Carolina in 2018. I believe that life begins at conception. I also believe that children are a blessing from God, not a burden; they have a right to life. I support that abortions be prohibited with no exceptions. 
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
I see my role in reviving the economy post COVID-19 as helping to ease burdensome regulations and/or taxes on companies, especially small businesses that hinder them from being able to operate, grow and expand.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
We should assess our current response to COVID-19 to see what, if anything, we could have done better. I believe we should also look at how other countries responded. To better prepare for another pandemic, the United States must be debt free so that we can be in a better financial position to deal with future outbreaks.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?
 
No, my position on providing health care has not changed. To better provide health care for all Americans we must do the following: 1)  End self-pay patient discrimination; 2) require price transparency; 3) make reimbursement parity for telehealth providers the law of the land; 4) move to value-based health care instead of fee-for-service.
 
MICHAEL LAPIERRE (R)
Residence: Pickens
Current job:  Entrepreneur (Equestrian Farmer)
Education:  Brown University (Political Science + Business), Clemson MBA
Age: 59
Relevant experience: Vice President of Sales, Global Strategist, Author of 4 books, Entrepreneur, Founder and President of Christian Leadership Worldview
Website:  lapierreforsenate.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I believe that we need to recommission much of our thinking back to the ideals of the American experiment while charting a pathway forward with the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that has made us great in the first place. Our nation must assume and actualize the pillars of faith, virtue, and religion at the core of its existence.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing South Carolina that you will be addressing as a U.S. senator?
 
The biggest concern facing South Carolina that I will be addressing is the recalibration of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We must have the proper balance. We need to guard the well-being of our citizens, their civil liberties, while allowing us to thrive and                prosper economically. 
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantines?
 
I am a trained global strategist and a trained political scientist. My credentials and expertise to help our state and country navigate this crisis is a perfect fit. I recommend we phase ALL industry sectors back to work immediately with the modifications. We should retool American industry here at home with a supply chain that is not reliant on Chinese imports.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
We need to trust that the American people will do the right things to keep our state and our country safe during any potential resurgence. I am a free American, free from the long and intrusive arm of government. Therefore, we do not force the American people to do anything. We simply give them choices to act in responsible ways that protect their individual freedoms and well-being and that of other people.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not? 
 
Yes, I am more determined than ever to propose legislation that allows the free market forces to drive our approach to healthcare. As a champion of our free market economy, I believe that the first step in returning our healthcare system to normalcy is to conclude that privatization of health care is essential.
 
JOE REYNOLDS (R)
Residence: North Charleston
Current job: Chief Engineer, U.S. Merchant Marine
Education: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point
Age: 54
Relevant experience: As a chief engineer I have 30 years experience solving problems.
Website: reynolds2020.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I want to make Congress a place for the people, not the politicians. For us, not them.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing South Carolina that you will be addressing as a U.S. senator?
 
The current pandemic has set back our small businesses, our tourism. I believe that the big corporations are better placed to react to these events. We have to help small businesses stay on their feet. I will address our needs for testing and tracing, especially for our schools and universities. But we also need a heroic effort for a
vaccine. Our political divisions should not separate us at this time.
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
We should relax regulations and inspections for small businesses during this time so they can find their way without unnecessary burdens. The revival will depend on individuals and how safe they feel. Getting a testing regime that is efficient and comprehensive will help parents feel safer, but a vaccine must be a national priority.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
We should have a national advertising campaign to bind us all together. Teach us the modest behavioral changes we can make to achieve victory. There should be billboards and slogans and national figures on TV showing how to social distance and wear a mask. This should include our political leaders, but also sports legends and actors and entertainers. Teaching us how to approach people, how to eat out at restaurants. How to enjoy our lives but still promote safety.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?
 
The Medicare trust fund is running out and legislators need to get to work to address that. Our seniors are the most vulnerable. Medicare should be allowed to negotiate with drug providers on pricing. All Americans should have access to affordable health care. The states are the leading innovators for reforms. Modest proposals like reinsurance and Medicaid work rules can expand access and reduce costs. Our country should provide the testing, tracing and vaccinations to everyone without restriction.

 

U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina District 1

Joe Cunningham (D) is the incumbent. He is on the ballot for re-election on Nov. 3.

CHRIS COX (R)
Residence: Mount Pleasant
Current job: Founder, Bikers for Trump
 
1. Why are you running for this position? 
 
Because I want to see term limits set for members of Congress and I want to restore integrity for the Constitution and faith in our government by the American people who entrust them to be their voice. I’ll always stand up for the Lowcountry and I’ll never forget who I’m fighting for: YOU.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?
 
Biggest concern facing District 1 is growth and infrastructure. Our population is growing rapidly and the system can’t keep up. Now, with our economy in trouble, we have to focus on helping our small businesses get back on their feet and our people safely back to work.
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
My role is to be the voice of the Lowcountry in the House of Representatives listening to my constituents, workers and business owners alike, to develop a plan that best fits the needs of District 1. I would like to incentivize expanding medical manufacturing in the Lowcountry and attracting other businesses to expand our overall economy.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
Create an in-depth massive training program to add to existing mass casualty training for our medical professionals and first responders to handle epidemics in our state.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?
 
President Trump has already stepped up and offered free testing across South Carolina as well as face masks. He’s also encouraged existing businesses to manufacture respirators. I have met with medical professionals from area hospitals. They said requirements for medical procedures are putting a strain on hospitals because, prior to COVID-19, they could do 10 procedures a day, but now they can only do four per day due to extra precautionary measures. All procedures require a COVID-19 test prior to any procedures and this cost is absorbed by the hospitals. This has created more conversation about the greater demand for healthcare coverage.
 
KATHY LANDING (R)
Residence: Mount Pleasant
Current job: Senior Vice President-Investments, CFP, Raymond James
Education: BS Duke University, MS College of Financial Planning
Age: 57
Relevant experience: Nearly 3 years on Mount Pleasant Town Council serving as Economic Development Chair, plus Finance, Transportation, Public Services, Fire and HR committees. 35 years in financial planning and an investment advisory practice.
Website: kathylanding.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I am running because we desperately need to solve many problems involving critical financial and economic issues. I have the training, experience and expertise to tackle and solve these challenges along with many other items that require creative and critical thinking.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?
 
The economic crisis created by the suddenness of the coronavirus pandemic. We need members of Congress who will work with our President to solve this and many other problems, not obstruct him all the time. Other major issues include infrastructure, especially flooding, healthcare reform and immigration reform along with border
security.
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
I can play a critical role as a businesswoman, job creator and very strong economic and financial expert. My ideas from the beginning on Council and shared with my Senator for protecting jobs from layoff up front would have avoided many of the worst outcomes of this crisis. Now where we are we must get our people back to work, with protective measures wherever needed.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
We need to get a budget, balance it, pass it, and include funding for an emergency fund. We need to stockpile PPEs so we never run short again. We need to encourage all businesses to implement and maintain strict hygiene standards for their workplace and employees but allow their employees to come back to work. We need to encourage as many businesses as possible to implement telecommuting as a backup measure for every employee where feasible.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?
 
It is more important than ever that we repeal and replace Obamacare. Getting health care and insurance costs under control by offering free market solutions such as interstate competition for insurance companies, usual and customary cost charges (price transparency) and tort reform all would help solve this huge problem.
 
NANCY MACE (R)
Residence: Daniel Island
Current job: State Representative, Businesswoman
Education: Stratford High School, The Citadel, and the University of Georgia
Age: 42
Relevant experience: State lawmaker, businesswoman.
Website:  nancymace.org  
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
All my life I’ve been told what I can’t do. But by putting in the work, I have succeeded in business and as a state lawmaker. I’m living proof of what you can do. I am running to take back the First Congressional District. I will bring a no nonsense, hard-working attitude to Washington.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?
 
As further highlighted by the current crisis, the First Congressional District needs someone in Washington who will fight for our job creators and our workers. We must keep government out of the way of our job creators and ensure that relief efforts go to those who are truly in need — like our small businesses — not large corporations.
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
I have proposed a number of substantive and targeted policies that get at the heart of restarting and restoring the Lowcountry economy, small business tax credits for COVID-related losses, mortgage and rent assistance, control student debt, and specific tax incentives that help those in need in this time of crisis.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
In government, we should be making data-driven decisions. COVID-19 has taught us the importance of recognizing trends, and doing our very best to prevent further infection and harm by immediately implementing measures and activating as a community. Targeted and swift assistance must always be our goal as good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?
 
Permanently rolling back needless regulations, like I have fought for in the SC Legislature, would go a long way. For example, our Certificate of Need laws limit the number of acute beds available at nursing homes and hospitals. These regulations have been temporarily lifted during COVID-19, but we should do away with them permanently.
 
BRAD MOLE (R)
Residence: Bluffton
Current job: Most recent was Housing & Neighborhood Services Administrator with the Town of Bluffton
Education: University of South Carolina
Age: 42
Relevant experience: 15 years of working with local government and elected officials
Website: facebook.com/Brad4SC1/ or votingforbrad.com
 
1. Why are you running for this position?
 
I grew up a preacher’s kid in the Lowcountry. That influence and my professional positions in local government and in community development taught me relationship building and how to work with state and local elected leaders and community leaders to solve problems for residents. The hopes, dreams, and pain I felt from residents and churchgoers in the Charleston and Beaufort County areas over the 42 years of my life has pushed me to represent them. Our S.C. Senator Tim Scott started an organization called the Empower America Project. I attended an event with this organization. That event helped me to make my final decision to run.
 
2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?
 
I am currently chairman of the Lowcountry Affordable Housing Coalition which gives me valuable knowledge on how to help solve the workforce/attainable housing issue in our district. That and drainage issues in the Charleston area.
 
3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?
 
I say the smaller the business the more attention they should be given to be sure they recover along with the rest of the business community in our district.
 
4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?
 
State policymakers, working with Congress as necessary, should prepare a new strategy to better equip hospitals to cope with a major pandemic. State and local governments should set aside a minimum of two months of operating expenditures, or roughly 16% of expenditures, for times of crisis as suggested by the Government
 
Finance Officers. Congress should pay for some of the stimulus spending with the sale of federal property and create a more friendly environment to encourage medical supply and pharmaceutical companies, researchers and investment to return to the U.S.
 
5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?
 
Allow greater access to telehealth through high deductible plans and health savings accounts.
 
This helps patients talk with providers without going to a physical office and risk potential exposure to the virus — without incurring deductible costs.
 

 

 

 

 

