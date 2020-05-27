Meet the Primary Candidates

MICHAEL LAPIERRE (R)

1. Why are you running for this position?

I believe that we need to recommission much of our thinking back to the ideals of the American experiment while charting a pathway forward with the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that has made us great in the first place. Our nation must assume and actualize the pillars of faith, virtue, and religion at the core of its existence.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing South Carolina that you will be addressing as a U.S. senator?

The biggest concern facing South Carolina that I will be addressing is the recalibration of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We must have the proper balance. We need to guard the well-being of our citizens, their civil liberties, while allowing us to thrive and prosper economically.

3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantines?

I am a trained global strategist and a trained political scientist. My credentials and expertise to help our state and country navigate this crisis is a perfect fit. I recommend we phase ALL industry sectors back to work immediately with the modifications. We should retool American industry here at home with a supply chain that is not reliant on Chinese imports.

4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

We need to trust that the American people will do the right things to keep our state and our country safe during any potential resurgence. I am a free American, free from the long and intrusive arm of government. Therefore, we do not force the American people to do anything. We simply give them choices to act in responsible ways that protect their individual freedoms and well-being and that of other people.

5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?

Yes, I am more determined than ever to propose legislation that allows the free market forces to drive our approach to healthcare. As a champion of our free market economy, I believe that the first step in returning our healthcare system to normalcy is to conclude that privatization of health care is essential.

JOE REYNOLDS (R)

Residence: North Charleston

Current job: Chief Engineer, U.S. Merchant Marine

Education: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point

Age: 54

Relevant experience: As a chief engineer I have 30 years experience solving problems.

Website: reynolds2020.com

1. Why are you running for this position?

I want to make Congress a place for the people, not the politicians. For us, not them.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing South Carolina that you will be addressing as a U.S. senator?

The current pandemic has set back our small businesses, our tourism. I believe that the big corporations are better placed to react to these events. We have to help small businesses stay on their feet. I will address our needs for testing and tracing, especially for our schools and universities. But we also need a heroic effort for a

vaccine. Our political divisions should not separate us at this time.

3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?

We should relax regulations and inspections for small businesses during this time so they can find their way without unnecessary burdens. The revival will depend on individuals and how safe they feel. Getting a testing regime that is efficient and comprehensive will help parents feel safer, but a vaccine must be a national priority.

4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

We should have a national advertising campaign to bind us all together. Teach us the modest behavioral changes we can make to achieve victory. There should be billboards and slogans and national figures on TV showing how to social distance and wear a mask. This should include our political leaders, but also sports legends and actors and entertainers. Teaching us how to approach people, how to eat out at restaurants. How to enjoy our lives but still promote safety.

5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?

The Medicare trust fund is running out and legislators need to get to work to address that. Our seniors are the most vulnerable. Medicare should be allowed to negotiate with drug providers on pricing. All Americans should have access to affordable health care. The states are the leading innovators for reforms. Modest proposals like reinsurance and Medicaid work rules can expand access and reduce costs. Our country should provide the testing, tracing and vaccinations to everyone without restriction.

U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina District 1

Joe Cunningham (D) is the incumbent. He is on the ballot for re-election on Nov. 3.

CHRIS COX (R)

Residence: Mount Pleasant

Current job: Founder, Bikers for Trump

1. Why are you running for this position?

Because I want to see term limits set for members of Congress and I want to restore integrity for the Constitution and faith in our government by the American people who entrust them to be their voice. I’ll always stand up for the Lowcountry and I’ll never forget who I’m fighting for: YOU.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?

Biggest concern facing District 1 is growth and infrastructure. Our population is growing rapidly and the system can’t keep up. Now, with our economy in trouble, we have to focus on helping our small businesses get back on their feet and our people safely back to work.

3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?

My role is to be the voice of the Lowcountry in the House of Representatives listening to my constituents, workers and business owners alike, to develop a plan that best fits the needs of District 1. I would like to incentivize expanding medical manufacturing in the Lowcountry and attracting other businesses to expand our overall economy.

4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

Create an in-depth massive training program to add to existing mass casualty training for our medical professionals and first responders to handle epidemics in our state.

5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?

President Trump has already stepped up and offered free testing across South Carolina as well as face masks. He’s also encouraged existing businesses to manufacture respirators. I have met with medical professionals from area hospitals. They said requirements for medical procedures are putting a strain on hospitals because, prior to COVID-19, they could do 10 procedures a day, but now they can only do four per day due to extra precautionary measures. All procedures require a COVID-19 test prior to any procedures and this cost is absorbed by the hospitals. This has created more conversation about the greater demand for healthcare coverage.

KATHY LANDING (R)

Residence: Mount Pleasant

Current job: Senior Vice President-Investments, CFP, Raymond James

Education: BS Duke University, MS College of Financial Planning

Age: 57

Relevant experience: Nearly 3 years on Mount Pleasant Town Council serving as Economic Development Chair, plus Finance, Transportation, Public Services, Fire and HR committees. 35 years in financial planning and an investment advisory practice.

Website: kathylanding.com

1. Why are you running for this position?

I am running because we desperately need to solve many problems involving critical financial and economic issues. I have the training, experience and expertise to tackle and solve these challenges along with many other items that require creative and critical thinking.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?

The economic crisis created by the suddenness of the coronavirus pandemic. We need members of Congress who will work with our President to solve this and many other problems, not obstruct him all the time. Other major issues include infrastructure, especially flooding, healthcare reform and immigration reform along with border

security.

3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?

I can play a critical role as a businesswoman, job creator and very strong economic and financial expert. My ideas from the beginning on Council and shared with my Senator for protecting jobs from layoff up front would have avoided many of the worst outcomes of this crisis. Now where we are we must get our people back to work, with protective measures wherever needed.

4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

We need to get a budget, balance it, pass it, and include funding for an emergency fund. We need to stockpile PPEs so we never run short again. We need to encourage all businesses to implement and maintain strict hygiene standards for their workplace and employees but allow their employees to come back to work. We need to encourage as many businesses as possible to implement telecommuting as a backup measure for every employee where feasible.

5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?

It is more important than ever that we repeal and replace Obamacare. Getting health care and insurance costs under control by offering free market solutions such as interstate competition for insurance companies, usual and customary cost charges (price transparency) and tort reform all would help solve this huge problem.

NANCY MACE (R)

Residence: Daniel Island

Current job: State Representative, Businesswoman

Education: Stratford High School, The Citadel, and the University of Georgia

Age: 42

Relevant experience: State lawmaker, businesswoman.

Website: nancymace.org

1. Why are you running for this position?

All my life I’ve been told what I can’t do. But by putting in the work, I have succeeded in business and as a state lawmaker. I’m living proof of what you can do. I am running to take back the First Congressional District. I will bring a no nonsense, hard-working attitude to Washington.

2. What do you think is the most important concern facing the 1st Congressional District?

As further highlighted by the current crisis, the First Congressional District needs someone in Washington who will fight for our job creators and our workers. We must keep government out of the way of our job creators and ensure that relief efforts go to those who are truly in need — like our small businesses — not large corporations.

3. How do you see your role in reviving the economy post-COVID-19 quarantine?

I have proposed a number of substantive and targeted policies that get at the heart of restarting and restoring the Lowcountry economy, small business tax credits for COVID-related losses, mortgage and rent assistance, control student debt, and specific tax incentives that help those in need in this time of crisis.

4. How do you think we should prepare for the possibility of a resurgence of the virus OR for another pandemic?

In government, we should be making data-driven decisions. COVID-19 has taught us the importance of recognizing trends, and doing our very best to prevent further infection and harm by immediately implementing measures and activating as a community. Targeted and swift assistance must always be our goal as good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

5. Given the health care crisis of COVID-19, has it changed the conversation for you about providing health care coverage for Americans? How or how not?

Permanently rolling back needless regulations, like I have fought for in the SC Legislature, would go a long way. For example, our Certificate of Need laws limit the number of acute beds available at nursing homes and hospitals. These regulations have been temporarily lifted during COVID-19, but we should do away with them permanently.