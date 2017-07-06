Meet the top graduates of the Class of 2017

BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL

VALEDICTORIAN - ELIZABETH LUDLAM

Elizabeth Ludlam was born in Arvada, Colorado, the first child of Gary and Cheryl Ludlam. After moving to South Carolina, she attended Divine Redeemer Catholic School from K-4 to eighth grade. She has always been strongly dedicated to academics and has loved the challenging academic rigor presented to her at Bishop England. In addition to taking eight AP courses, she is a member of many student organizations, including the National Honor Society, Glee Club, Drama Club, Senior Board, Mu Alpha Theta, Book Club, and Campus Ministry. She is also dedicated to her Catholic faith and is an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Elizabeth developed a passion for the arts at a very young age. She trained in ballet as a member of the Robert Ivey Ballet Youth Company in addition to taking many years of piano lessons. She soon discovered her affinity for musical theatre when the late Robert Ivey asked her to perform in “The King and I.” Since then, she has been involved in numerous theatrical productions with Midtown Productions, the Village Teens, the Footlight Players, the Flowertown Players, and the Bishop England Drama Club. She has also appeared as an extra in the television show “Army Wives” and is a vocalist in the music group Sovereign Zeal. When she is not involved with theater, Elizabeth enjoys singing in her church choir, dancing, reading, and writing. Her favorite pastime, however, is taking care of her three younger siblings Joshua, Elijah, and Therese. In the fall, Elizabeth will attend the Catholic University of America, where she will study musical theatre. She is grateful to her family and friends for all their support and is blessed to be graduating with such a wonderful class!

SALUTATORIAN - COREY CLANCY

Corey is a native Charlestonian whose passion and drive to succeed have led him along his academic career. He was born to Mark and Dawn Clancy and attended Nativity School from K-4 to eighth grade, graduating as the valedictorian of his class. His constant perseverance throughout the challenging academic classes he has taken, including eight AP classes and a plethora of honors courses, has played a key role in his high school success. Giving up has never been an option for Corey. Pushing himself to be the best that he can be has been the only solution. Throughout high school, when faced with a variety of challenges, Corey’s Catholic faith has prevailed. He has played an active role in Blessed Sacrament’s youth group, deepening his spirituality and depending on his faith for the strength and courage to persevere. Throughout his junior and senior years of high school, Corey served on the Evangelization Team of the Diocese of Charleston, evangelizing to the youth of South Carolina at conferences such as the Junior High Rally and the Diocesan Youth Conference. Corey has never shied away from getting involved at BE, as is evidenced by his participation in a variety of clubs, such as CSMC, Spanish Club, Band of Buddies, Mu Alpha Theta, Retreat Team, Key Club, Chorus, Freshman Board, Sophomore Board, Junior Board, Senior Board, and the Ping Pong Club. He has also taken on many leadership positions, including serving as the president of the National Honor Society (2016-2017) and the Pro-Life Club. By involving himself in the many clubs at Bishop England, he found his true passion in life: the theater. Corey has been in the Drama Club throughout all four years of his high school career. He has participated in 10 productions, including his most recent performance as Bobby Child in “Crazy for You.” Corey plans to take his passion for theater and academics to the University of Central Florida in the fall, intending to double major in theater and marketing, as well as minor in Spanish.

After college, Corey aspires to dive into the entertainment industry with the Walt Disney Company, hoping to bring magic and happiness to others, properly following his life motto to “be the sparkle.” Corey credits his accomplishments to the people who have been his greatest supporters, including God; his older siblings, Kathleen Erin Clancy and Colin Clancy; his parents; his family friends, including Dana Scott and Shelby Busey; his teachers, his youth ministers, and his closest friends and classmates.

HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL

VALEDICTORIAN - DAVID TRENT PAGLIARINI

Daniel Island resident Trent Pagliarini is the Class of 2017 Valedictorian for Hanahan High School. Trent is the son of David and Kim Pagliarini, and brother to Tyler. He will be attending the University of South Carolina (USC) Honors College and plans to major in finance and economics. One day, he hopes to secure a front office job for a major league baseball organization!

Trent’s four years as a Hanahan Hawk were marked by superior achievements both in the classroom and in the extracurricular realm. He served as a South Carolina Junior Scholar, a 2016 Palmetto Boys’ State delegate, a Junior Marshall, a Breakfast of Champions honoree, a High Honor Roll recipient, and a Berkeley Honors recipient.

In addition, Trent held a variety of leadership positions during his time at HHS, including Drumline Captain, National Honor Society President, Beta Club Treasurer, Social Studies Quest Team Captain, Engineering Advisory Board student representative, and 2017 Intergenerational Forum representative. His other activities included marching band, baseball manager/statistician, and math tutoring.

Trent’s noteworthy achievements earned him a Palmetto Fellows scholarship, a USC Valedictorian Scholarship, a USC Dean’s Scholarship, and a Temple University Deans Scholarship.

SALUTATORIAN - ANDREA CLAUDETTE HEYWARD

Earning Salutatorian honors for Hanahan High School’s Class of 2017 is Andrea Claudette Heyward. Andrea is the daughter of Jeraldine and Melvin Heyward. She is a three time “Breakfast of Champions” honoree, a Duke Tip Grand Scholar, a James Otis Scholar for the American Board of Trial Advocates, an AP Scholar, and a Quest Bridge National Match Recipient. She was also named an “Emerging Youth Leader” in the South Atlantic Region by AKA Sorority, Inc.

During her time at Hanahan High School, Andrea excelled as a leader. She served as president of the International Club, treasurer of the Hana-Cam Video Club, and president of the Beta Club. In addition, she was a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta Club, the HHS Chorus, the International Club, the Hana-Cam Video Club, and a Children’s Church volunteer.

Andrea will attend the University of Pennsylvania, where she plans to major in communications and international relations. She hopes to pursue a career in print/digital journalism.

RANKED THIRD IN CLASS - TIMOTHY JACOB HARTZOG

Daniel Island resident Timothy Jacob Hartzog is ranked third in the Hanahan Class of 2017. Timothy is the son of Tim and Jenny Hartzog, and brother of Joshua and Ashley Hartzog.

His long list of achievements at HHS include top three finishes in the Quest Academic Competition (QAC) held at Trident Technical College in both 2014 and 2015. In 2017, his “Science Level IV Team” earned second place in the QAC. Timothy also placed third in the level II Biology Merit Exam (statewide college level test) at Clemson University in 2015 and earned second place in 2017. Additionally, he has received departmental awards in both engineering and history and has been named both a Junior Marshall (2016) and a Junior Scholar (2014).

One of Timothy’s most impressive achievements has been achieving his Eagle Scout with Silver Palm rank as an active member of Daniel Island-based Boy Scout Troop 519. He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouting’s National Honor Society. His other troop experiences have included serving as a troop guide, patrol guide, and scribe.

Timothy also soared on the scholarship front - earning close to $121,000. Among the awards he earned are the SC Palmetto Fellows Scholarship, the Julie Gibson Amick Endowed Scholarship, the Clemson University Presidential Scholarship, the Clemson Pact Scholarship, the Clemson Freshman STEM Scholarship, the Winthrop Gold Scholarship, the Winthrop Fellows Scholarship, and a College Work Study Scholarship at William & Mary.

Timothy plans to attend Clemson University in the fall as a secondary education major (with an emphasis in mathematics). He hopes to become a high school math teacher.

RANKED FOURTH IN CLASS - MCKAY “MAC” JAMES MEYER

McKay “Mac” James Meyer of Daniel Island is ranked fourth in the Class of 2017 at Hanahan High School. He is the son of Greg and Tara Meyer, and brother of Macy Meyer.

Mac excelled throughout his time as a Hanahan Hawk. In addition to serving as a Junior Marshall, he also was named a “Hanahan Exchange Club Outstanding Student” in the Spring of 2017. Additionally, Mac was honored as a “Student of the Month” and placed third in the 2016 Biology Merit Exam.

His extracurricular activities included participating in the HHS Science Club, for which he served as vice president, community volunteering, traveling, and spending time at the beach.

Mac earned approximately $46,500 in scholarships for his achievements, including the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship, the University of South Carolina (USC) Dean’s Scholarship, the USC STEM Scholarship, and the Biddlecomb Scholarship.

He has aspirations to become a physician and plans to attend USC, where he will major in biological sciences.

RANKED FIFTH IN CLASS - DANIEL GENE MCBANE

Daniel Gene McBane is ranked fifth in the Hanahan High School Class of 2017. Daniel is the son of Dale and Wendy McBane, and brother of Mary McBane.

He is a Junior Scholar and attended Palmetto Boys’ State, a program that has been described as “a unique way for young men to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system.”

Daniel’s leadership roles include serving as a JROTC S-1 Assistant and a Jazz Band Trumpet Section Leader. His extra-curricular activities included serving in the HHS Symphonic, Marching and Jazz Band; the Math Quest Team; Beta Club; and National Honor Society.

Daniel earned $29,200 in scholarships, including the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship Award. He will attend Trident Technical College, where he plans to major in engineering.

ASHLEY HALL

SECOND HONOR GRADUATE - MAYA WHITE

Daniel Island resident Maya White earned “second honor graduate” distinction among Ashley Hall’s Class of 2017. Maya is the daughter of Mike and Alice White, and the sister of fellow Ashley Hall graduates Michaela (2014) and Madeline White (2016).

Maya served as Student Body President at Ashley Hall and was a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity golf team. She also received the “Spirit of Ashley Hall” award and the “Head of School” award.

Like her sister, Michaela, Maya plans to attend the United States Naval Academy in the fall.