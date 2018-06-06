Meet the top graduates of the Class of 2018!

HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL

SHELBIE NIKOLE HUGHES, VALEDICTORIAN

Shelbie Nikole Hughes is the Class of 2018 Valedictorian for Hanahan High School. The daughter of Tori and Marc Gagne, Shelbie’s list of achievements and accomplishments throughout her high school career is long and distinguished. A four-time Breakfast of Champions honoree, she was a junior scholar and served as a junior marshal. She also earned first place in the 2018 Intergenerational Forum, an event created to bring together in a public forum representatives of the younger generation and senior citizens to glean their perspectives on vitally important matters concerning humanity, our country and the world today.

Shelbie has also served as secretary for the Hanahan Care Club and as a Renaissance Sophomore Class Representative. Her extracurricular activities include lacrosse, Hanahan Cares, National Honor Society, Renaissance, and Library Teen Committee.

Additionally, Shelbie is a Palmetto Fellows Eligible Scholar, a Clemson University Scholar, a Clemson University Julie Gibson Amick Endowed Scholarship recipient, a Clemson University Valedictorian Scholarship recipient, a Winthrop University Academic Scholarship recipient, a Valerie Gaddy Memorial Scholarship recipient, and a College of Charleston Academic Scholarship recipient. Her scholarship awards totaled $121,000.

Shelbie plans to pursue a nursing degree at Clemson University. She shared the following message with her fellow classmates.

“Our time together was short, but the Class of 2018 has become such an unforgettable part of my life. I cannot thank you guys enough for everything you have taught me. You truly are infinite.”

CHRISTOPHER BRYSON HATCHELL, SALUTATORIAN

Earning the honorable rank of Salutatorian for the Class of 2018 at Hanahan High School is Christopher Bryson Hatchell. Son of Angela and Byron Hatchell, and brother to Nicholas and Devin, Christopher had an active and engaged high school experience at Hanahan.

He is the recipient of multiple awards and honors, including Palmetto Boys State participant, VFW Voice of Democracy Post Winner, JROTC American Legion Military Excellence Award, JROTC American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award, JROTC Superior Cadet Award, JROTC Military Officers Association Award, four-time High Honor Roll recipient, Duke TIPS Scholar, and Wofford Scholar.

Christopher also held several offices in various clubs and organizations during his time at HHS, including treasurer of the Student Body, treasurer of Student Council, Battalion Commander of Hanahan JROTC, Special Assistant to Senior Army Instructor, treasurer of Beta Club, Community Liaison of the National Honor Society, student representative of the HHS Parent Teacher Student Association, and vice president of the International Thespian Society.

Additionally, Christopher is the recipient of multiple scholarships totaling more than $186,000. He received a Clemson University Academic Scholarship; the Benjamin Wofford Scholarship and the Wofford College Grant; S.C. Palmetto Fellows Eligible Scholar; S.C. Tuition Grant; and a Nucor Foundation Scholarship.

Christopher, who is interested in pursuing a career as an attorney, will be attending Wofford College. He plans to double major in mathematics and biology.

DEVON BLAKENEY CLARK, RANKED THIRD IN CLASS

One glance at Devon Blakeney Clark’s impressive resume, and it’s clear the Hanahan High School senior’s talents lie in both academics and music. Ranked third in her class among her fellow graduates, Devon’s list of awards and accomplishments includes All County Band Clinic, Region Band Clinic, Clemson’s Challenge for Academically Gifted Students, All County Orchestra Clinic, Principal’s High Honor Roll, Concert Festival, State Concert Festival, Superior at Solo Ensemble, USC Honor Clinic, Junior Marshal, and Gilmore Band Award.

The daughter of Robert and Darcie Clark, Devon has also held multiple offices in various clubs and organizations at HHS – 1st Chair Concert Band, Sousaphone Section Leader, Brass Music Captain, Math Counts Team Captain, Math Quest Team, and Principal Chair on Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra (CSYO). Among her extracurricular activities are Hanahan Concert Band, Hanahan Marching Pride, Junior Beta Club, Math Counts, Jazz Band, Concert Choir, Bella Voce, school musicals, Math Quest, CYSO, Tuba Christmas, National Honor Society, Science Club, recreation softball, travel softball, and youth group.

She has earned approximately $48,500 in scholarships, including Palmetto Fellows Eligible Scholar, USC Dean’s Scholar, USC STEM Supplement Scholarship, and the Charles E. Ash Scholarship.

Devon plans to attend University of South Carolina, where she will major in engineering.

CHARLES LINDER, RANKED FOURTH IN CLASS

Charles Linder, son of Carol and Dave Linder, has the distinction of being ranked fourth in his class at Hanahan High School. The 2018 graduate has served as both a junior marshal and a junior scholar, and was president of the Spectrum Club his sophomore year. His other extracurricular activities included Beta Club, Quest for Science, and Spectrum Club. Charles was awarded $61,700 in scholarships, including the College of Charleston Merit Scholarship. He is also a Palmetto Fellows Eligible Scholar.

Charles plans to attend College of Charleston, where he will major in biology to prepare for a career in microbiology and research.

JESSICA TURNBAUGH, RANKED FIFTH IN CLASS

Hanahan High School graduate Jessica Turnbaugh is ranked fifth in her class. The daughter of Jeremy Lane and Genie Turnbaugh, Jessica was a junior scholar and also served as Color Guard captain and Winter Guard caption. Her extracurricular activities included Marching Band, Winter Guard, orchestra, and track and field.

Jessica plans to seek employment after school and has a career interest in choreography.

BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL

ANNA GRACE CHANG, VALEDICTORIAN

Daniel Island resident Anna Grace, daughter of Toya Pound and Gene Chang and sister to Ellis Chang, has lived in Charleston since she was born and has loved growing up in this beautiful city. She was part of the initial wave of first graders at Daniel Island School and attended the school through eighth grade.

Once at Bishop England, she threw all of her effort into succeeding academically, and she has appreciated the availability of both challenging courses and amazing teachers at the school. She has taken eight AP classes during her time at BEHS, in addition to participating in the choir and several clubs, including Youth in Government, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and the Random Acts of Kindness Club. She also performed with the Bishop England Drama Club her sophomore and senior years.

Outside of school, Anna Grace rehearses at the Musical Theater Center (MTC) for about 10 hours a week, and her cast has become her second family. She takes dance classes and voice lessons at MTC and performs in three musicals a year. She most recently performed as Ursula in The Little Mermaid at the Junior Theater Festival. In the free time she has beyond school and theater, she enjoys learning music on the piano and playing her ukulele. During the summer, Anna Grace relishes the opportunity to read novels, spend time with her friends and little brother, Ellis, and volunteer at East Cooper Community Outreach.

Last summer, she was a delegate to the 71st Palmetto Girls State conference, where she was elected Attorney General. She hopes to attend a mission trip to the Lamb Institute in Honduras this summer.

Anna Grace has decided to attend the University of Virginia, where she will pursue a career in either writing or law. She hopes to study abroad in Spain during her college years so that she can practice the language and become fluent. She is extremely grateful to her family and friends, who have supported her on both her academic and life journeys.

Anna Grace is especially thankful for her best friend Sarah Feller, who she says “is a weirdo in the best way possible and who never fails to make her smile.”

SYDNEY CARMAIN, SALUTATORIAN

Sydney Carmain was born in Richmond, Virginia to parents Maggie and Jon Carmain. Sydney grew up as the oldest of three girls, followed by her sisters Elsie and Chloe. After moving frequently as a child, her family settled in Charleston in 2009. Sydney attended Daniel Island School from her arrival in fourth grade to her graduation in eighth. At Bishop England, she immediately began challenging herself with Honors and AP courses. A life-long athlete, she has been involved in cross-country and soccer at Bishop England as well as competitive club soccer for USA Mount Pleasant and Cainhoy Soccer Club during her high school career. Sydney was also a member of the Spanish Club, Random Acts of Kindness Club, CMSC, National Honor Society, and served as the President of Key Club. In addition to academics, athletics, and extra-curricular activities, Sydney helps out with a youth service club called Community Crusaders at DIS with her mom and works part time at HandPicked Boutique. When she has free time, she likes to workout at Orange Theory, spend time with her friends, family, and dogs, and travel.

Sydney will continue her education in the Honors Program at the University of Georgia with a major in psychology and minor in neuroscience. She is very grateful to have had amazing teachers, loyal friends, and a supportive family for the past four years and is excited to start school in Athens this fall.