Meeting notes

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION

A City of Charleston Planning Commission meeting was set for Wednesday, July 15, at 5 p.m., via Zoom. The meeting will be recorded. There are no agenda items for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula area scheduled. Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3765.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held July 16, via Zoom.

• For review, a request for improvements to the parking lot for the office complex at 146 Fairchild Street. Owner: 146 Fairchild Equities LLC. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@alliancece.com

• At the July 9 meeting, road construction plans for modifications to be made on Pierce Street, Daniel Island, were approved and will now move to the Board of Zoning. Owner is Daniel Island Associates LLC.

Individuals with questions should contact Eric Schultz, TRC administrator, in the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3790.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - ZONING

A meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 5:15 p.m., virtually via Zoom. There are no items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area on the agenda.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

A meeting of the Design Review Board will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20 virtually via Zoom. There are no items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area currently on the agenda.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m. at 80 Broad Street, Charleston.