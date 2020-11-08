Meeting notes

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION

The next City of Charleston Planning Commission meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., via Zoom Webinar.

On the agenda is a request for zoning 2.31 acres at 772 Yaupon Drive (Cainhoy). The request is for zoning of Rural Residential (RR-1), currently zoned Rural Single-Family Residential (R1-R) in Berkeley County. Owners: Beverley D. and James P. Rardin.

Individuals with questions should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3765.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Local items on the agenda include:

First review of preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy First Light-Phase 2, a single-family residential subdivision, and road construction plans at Hopewell Drive. 46.9 acres for 96 lots. Owner: Cainhoy Lumber and Timber, LLC Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

First review of preliminary subdivision plat for Lesesne Street, a single-family residential subdivision, and road construction plans. 81.3 acres for 62 lots. Owner: The Daniel Island Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co., 843-725-5276. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com

At the Aug. 6 meeting, preliminary plat review for 26 l single family residential subdivision lots and road construction plan reviews for First Light development at Point Hope Parkway and Seven Sticks Drive were on the agenda. Owner: Cainhoy Lumber & Timber LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton, 843-725-5274. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . The committee requested revisions and resubmittal.

Individuals with questions should contact Eric Schultz, TRC administrator, in the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3790.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

At the meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals held Aug. 6, virtually via Zoom, the results for the Items reviewed include:

• DEFERRED - An application from a previous agenda for the removal of eight grand trees on Fairbanks Drive. Owner: Stanley Martin Homes. Applicant: SeamonWhiteside + Associates

• APPROVED - An extension request on a previous approval for the removal of four grand trees and a reduced construction setback near the bases of 17 grand trees at 1229 Clements Ferry Road.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

A meeting of the Design Review Board will be held on Monday, Aug.17, at 4:30 p.m. virtually via ZOOM Webinar. There are no items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area currently on the agenda.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Meeting dates are listed at: www.bcsdschools.net/domain/5349

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m. at 80 Broad Street, Charleston.