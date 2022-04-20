Meeting Notes - April 21, 2022

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: April 28

•Site plan for Thomas Island Marina on Clements Ferry Road (no address number). 1.5 acre site plan with a plus or minus 110 slip marina and associated parking. Owner is Clouter Creek Reserve, LLC. SeamonWhiteside, Russ Seamon, rseamon@seamonwhiside.com

•Site plan for Parcel K Residential on Daniel Island Drive (no address number). 5.58 acre site plan for a private townhouse development with 50 units, a pond, private roads, open space and associated infrastructure. Owner is Blaze Capital Partners. SeamonWhiteside, Abigail Richardson, aricardson@seamonwhiteside.com

•Preliminary subdivision plat for Daniel Island Northern Parcel FF Phase 2 on Ship Builder Street (no address number). 40.9-acre plat for a 31-lot single family residential development. Owner is Daniel Island Company, LLC. Thomas & Hutton, Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

•Road construction plans for Daniel Island Northern Parcel FF Phase 2 on Ship Builder Street (no address number). 40.9-acre plat for a 31-lot single family residential development. Owner is Daniel Island Company, LLC. Thomas & Hutton, Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

RESULTS FROM PAST MEETINGS

Date: April 14

•Site plan for Southern Eagle Expansion at 1600 Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy. 4.2 acre site plan for a warehouse expansion and construction of expanded truck court, trailer parking areas, and existing utility relocation. Owner is Southern Eagle Distributing. Applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com . Results: Pending final documentation. Once approved, submit Site Plan to Zoning for stamping.

•Preliminary subdivision plat plans for Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1 at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road. Preliminary subdivision plat for a 160.9-acre site that would include 164 lots for single family residential development. Owner is Pulte Home Company LLC. Thomas & Hutton, Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: Revise and submit to TRC.

•Preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential - Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy. Preliminary residential subdivision plat for 74.8-acre site with 126 single-family units. Owner is Cainhoy Lumber & Timber, LLC. Thomas & Hutton, Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: Revise and submit to TRC.

•Road construction plans for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential - Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy. Road construction plants for a residential subdivision plat for 74.8-acre site with 126 single-family units. Owner is Cainhoy Lumber & Timber, LLC. Thomas & Hutton, Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com . Results: Revise and submit to TRC.

•Site plan for The Waterfront - Phase 2 at Longshore Street on Daniel Island. 3.38-acre plat for the construction of three multi-family buildings consisting of a total of 41 units.Owner is Parcel R Phase 2 Development Company, LLC. Thomas & Hutton, Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@andh.com . Results: Open pending coordination with the Dept. of Stormwater Management.

