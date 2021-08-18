Meeting Notes - August 19, 2021

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more about each meeting online at www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee

Date: Aug. 19

Site plan for Volvo Car Stadium modifications/revisions at 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island (sixth review). This is a 33.81-acre site.The owner is City of Charleston. Leasee is Beemok Sports, LLC. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside + Associates. Contact: Paul Peeples, ppeeples@seamonwhiteside.com

Date: Aug. 19

Site plan for Point Hope Commercial at 112 Renaissance Lane, Cainhoy (first review). This is a .41-acre site for the construction of a commercial retail space. The owner is Renaissance Lane, LLC. The applicant is Lowcountry Land Development Consultants. Contact: Kevin Coffey, kevin@lowcountryldc.com

Date: Aug. 19

Site plan for Wando Village - Pocket Park at 335 Blowing Fresh Drive, Cainhoy (second review). This is a 1.3-acre site for an amenity pavilion, boardwalk, paths/sidewalk and parking. The owner is Pulte Homes. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

Date: Aug. 26

Site plan for Project Throughput at Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy (first review). This is a 172-acre site for a new container handling and storage facility. The owner is South Carolina Ports Authority. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com

RESULTS FROM PAST MEETINGS

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee

Date: Aug. 12

Site plan for Cainhoy Sports Park Amenity at River Village Drive, Cainhoy (pre-application). This is a 23.5-acre site with three buildings, parking, sports courts and pools. The owner is Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: Revise and submit to TRC.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.