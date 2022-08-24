Meeting Notes - August 25, 2022

This week there are a large number of multi-family and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee

Aug. 25: Third review of a site plan for the 320-unit Nowell Creek multifamily development on 9.02 acres on Daniel Island Drive.

Aug 25: Second review of a site plan for Woodfield Daniel Island 3, a 17-unit multifamily development on 6 acres located at 2058 Benefitfocus Way.

Aug. 25: Three items are up for review for the 11.4 acre Del Webb major subdivision on Clements Ferry Road: preliminary subdivision plat and entryway road plat, road construction plans, and the sales center site plan.

Sept. 1: Daniel Island Library Parking Expansion site plan, 2301 Daniel Island Drive.

Sept. 1: Two items are up for review for the Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2, a 233 single-home residential development on 129.9 acres at Clements Ferry and Cainhoy Roads: preliminary subdivision plat and road construction plans.

Sept. 1: A site plan for Mikasa Apartments, a 320-unit multifamily development that includes buildings and parking lot located on Clements Ferry Road.

Sept. 1: First review of Parcel K site plan on Daniel Island Drive for a townhome development with 50 units, pond, private roads, open space, and associated infrastructure.

Sept. 1: Preliminary application for a site plan for Skatell Island multifamily development, 324 multifamily units, 36 townhomes, 62 detached single-family units on Clements Ferry Road at Forrest Drive.

RESULTS

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee

Aug. 18: A site plan for Governor’s Cay – The Point Amenity (third review) at 808 Kings Oak Court in Cainhoy for an 8.06 acre space for a pool, pavilion and bathrooms to serve existing townhome community. RESULTS: Revise and resubmit.

Aug. 18: Road construction plans for Seven Farms Drive and Haswell Street (first review) on Daniel Island for a 7.88-acre road construction plan for 20 lot single-family residential development. RESULTS: Revise and resubmit.

Aug. 18: Road construction plans for Ship Builder Street (third review) on Daniel Island for a 40.90 acre major subdivision to include a 31-lot, single-family residential development. RESULTS: Pending final documentation. Once approved, submit plans to Engineering for

stamping.

Aug. 18: A site plan for an early site package on Cainhoy with multiple addresses (pre-app) to include 11.3 acres of tree removal, clearing of vegetation and rough grading. RESULTS: Submit to TRC for 1st review.

Aug. 18: A site plan for Woodfield Point Hope 4 on Clements Ferry Road at Beach Hill Drive (pre-app) in Cainhoy for 21.9 acres of new development consisting of 384 multifamily units and a 25,000-square-foot retail building. RESULTS: Submit to TRC for 1st review

Aug. 18: A site plan at 2815 Clements Ferry Road (first review) in Cainhoy for a 7.28-acre multifamily development with 260 residential units. RESULTS: Revise and resubmit.

Aug. 18: A site plan at 1888 Clements Ferry Road (pre-app) in Cainhoy for a 2.41-acre commercial warehouse with associated infrastructure. RESULTS: Submit to TRC for 1st review.

Board of Zoning Appeals-Zoning

Aug. 16: Two local items were deferred by the applicants: 1. At Jack Primus Road – a special exception request under Sec. 54-206(r) to allow use of site for outdoor laydown yard equipment storage for proposed Dominion Electric operations, and 2. On Clements Ferry Road – a special exception request under Sec. 54-206(f) to allow a mini-warehouse self-storage facility.