Meeting Notes - December 24, 2020

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

A meeting of the Design Review Board was held on Dec. 7. Items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula included:

• Request preliminary approval for the renovation/addition to the existing Volvo Car stadium at 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. Owner: City of Charleston; Applicant: LS3P Associates, LTD. The request received preliminary approval with requests for the applicant to study a solution for a comprehensive landscape plan, distinguishing between the existing and proposed plant material, and further study on the use of turf grass.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS-SITE DESIGN

A meeting of the BZA-SD was held Dec. 2. Items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula included:

• Request for a special exception from Sec. 54-327 to allow the removal of one grand tree at 485 Lesesne Street (Daniel Island). Owner and applicant: Chad Colman. The request was approved.

• Request a variance from Sec. 54-330 to allow a reduced construction setback from the base of one grand tree at 860 Forrest Drive (Cainhoy). Owner and applicant: Lennar Homes. The request received approval with staff recommendations and the board’s requirement to reduce the driveway turn-around width and radius.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW BOARD

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee was held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17 via Zoom. Items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula included:

• Volvo Car stadium modifications to site and building. 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. Second review. Owner: City of Charleston (Leasee: Beemok Sports LLC) Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates 843-884-1667 Contact: Paul Peeples, ppeeples@seamonwhiteside.com . The applicant was asked to revise and resubmit the proposal.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.