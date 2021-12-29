Meeting Notes - December 30, 2021

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: Jan. 6

*A preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1 at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road (first review). The site is a 160.9-acre plat for a major subdivision that would include 164 lots for single family residential development. The owner is Plute Home Company, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

*Road construction plans for Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1 at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road (first review). The site is a 160.9-acre plat for road construction plans that would include 164 lots for single family residential development. The owner is Plute Home Company, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

*Road construction plans for the Marshes at Daniel Island Phases 1A & 1B for a major subdivision at 144 Fairbanks Drive on Daniel Island (eighth review). This is a 16.78-acre plat for road construction plans on a 56-lot subdivision. The owner is SM Charleston, LLC. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Zim Fant, zfant@seamonwhiteside.com

*A site plan for Woodfield Cooper River Farms II at Enterprise Boulevard on Cainhoy (pre-application). This is a 2.7-acre plat for a 71 multifamily unit development. The owner is Woodfield Acquisitions. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Hampton Young, hyoung@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS FROM PAST MEETINGS

Date: Dec. 23

*A preliminary subdivision plat for Parcel K Infrastructure at 2000 Daniel Island Drive on Daniel Island (first review). This is a 36.9-acre plat for public roadway, utilities, stormwater and a major subdivision (4 lots) for future development. The owner is Holder Properties. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Abigail Richardson, arichardson@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Pending

*Road construction plans for Parcel K Infrastructure at 2000 Daniel Island Drive on Daniel Island (first review). This is a 36.9-acre plat for public roadway, utilities, stormwater and a major subdivision (4 lots) for future development. The owner is Holder Properties. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Abigail Richardson, arichardson@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Pending

*A site plan for Nowell Creek Multifamily at Daniel Island Drive on Daniel Island (first review). This is a 9.02-acre plat for a 320-unit multifamily development. The owner is Holder Properties. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Rivers Cape, rcape@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Pending

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.