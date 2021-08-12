Meeting Notes - December 9, 2021

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC meetings

Date: Dec. 9

• Site plan for Project Throughput at Charleston Regional Parkway on Cainhoy (third review). This is an early site work plan for 172 acres for a new container handling and storage facility. The owner is South Carolina Ports Authority. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com

• A site plan for Woodfield II at Point Hope Parkway in Cainhoy (third review). A 10-acre site plan for a mixed-use project on Point Hope Parkway, Foundation Street and Hopewell Drive for multi-family units (223) and retail that includes seven buildings, parking and associated site improvements. The owner is Woodfield Investments, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com

Date: Dec. 16

• A site plan for Point Hope Retail at Renaissance Lane in Cainhoy (second review). This is a .5-acre site plan for a 5,000 square foot retail building. The owner is Joseph Lasardi. The applicant is Earthsource Engineering. Contact: Vince Sottile, sottilev@earthsourceeng.com

• A preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential - Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (first review). This is a 74.8-acre plat for a 126-unit, single-family residential subdivision. The owner is Cainhoy Lumber & Timber, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

• Road construction plan for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential - Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (first review). This is a 74.8-acre plat road construction plan for a 126-unit, single-family residential subdivision. The owner is Cainhoy Lumber & Timber, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

RESULTS FROM PAST MEETINGS

Date: Dec. 2

• A site plan for Cainhoy Sanders House Improvements at 2019 Sanders House Street on Cainhoy (pre-app). This is a 1.3-acre plat for site improvements to an existing parcel and building to be utilized as a neighborhood park. The owner is Cainhoy Land & Timber. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Result: Revise and submit to TRC.

• A site plan for The Waterfront - Phase 2 at Longshore Street on Daniel Island (second review). This is a 3.38-acre plat for the construction of three multi-family buildings consisting of a total of 41 units. The owner is Parcel R Phase 2 Development Company, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@andh.com . Result: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

• A subdivision concept plan for Daniel Island - Haswell at Seven Farms Drive and Haswell Street (second review). This is a 7.88-acre plat for a major subdivision incorporating 22 residential lots. The owner is David Weekley Homes. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@andh.com . Result: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.