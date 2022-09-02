Meeting Notes - February 10, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: Feb. 17

A site plan for Woodfield II at Point Hope Parkway in Cainhoy (fourth review). This is a 10-acre site plan for a mixed-use project on Point Hope Parkway, Foundation Street and Hopewell Drive for multi-family units (223) and retail that includes seven buildings, parking and associated site improvements. The owner is Woodfield Investments, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com

RESULTS FROM PAST MEETINGS

Date: Feb. 3

Site plan for Mikasa Apartments on Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy (pre-app). This is a 19.55-acre site plan for the construction of multi-family residential buildings and a parking lot to house 320 units. The owner is Aventon Companies. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Corey Balenger, balengerc@tandh.com . Results: Submit to TRC for 1st review.

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.