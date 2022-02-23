Meeting Notes - February 24, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: Feb. 24

A site plan for Point Hope Retail on Renaissance Lane in Cainhoy (third review). This is a 0.51 acre site with a proposed 5,000-sqaure-foot building. The owner is Joseph Lasardi. The applicant is Earthsource Engineering. Contact: Vince Sottile,

Date: March 3

A site plan for Dominion Energy SC Jack Primus on Jack Primus Road in Cainhoy (pre-app). This is an 81.6-acre site plan for new DESC Crew Quarters and lay down/outdoor storage yard. The owner is Dominion Energy. The applicant is Forsberg Engineering & Surveying, Inc. Contact: Trey Linton, tlinton@forsberg-engineering.com

A site plan for Southern Eagle Expansion at 1600 Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy (second review). This is a 4.2-acre site plan for a warehouse expansion and construction of expanded truck court, trailer parking areas, and existing utility relocation. The owner is Southern Eagle Distributing. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com

A site plan for Woodfield Daniel Island 3 at 225 Benefitfocus Way on Daniel Island (first

review). This is a 5.4-acre site plan that calls for a 175-unit multifamily development. Early site work will include tree and vegetation clearing, demolition of existing building and hardscape, and rough grading and surcharge. The owner is DIEC III LLC, DIEC IV LLC. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Hampton Young, hyoung@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS FROM PAST MEETINGS

Date: Feb. 17

A site plan for Woodfield II at Point Hope Parkway Parkway in Cainhoy (fourth review). A 10-acre site plan for a mixed-use project on Point Hope Parkway, Foundation Street and Hopewell Drive for multi-family units (223) and retail that includes seven buildings, parking and associated site improvements. The owner is Woodfield Investments, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com . Results: Pending final documentation. Once approved, submit Site Plan to Zoning for stamping.

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.