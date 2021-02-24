Meeting Notes - February 25, 2021

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25. To access via telephone, dial 1-301-715-8592, then Webinar ID# 859 6475 0850, followed by password 682487.

Items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula include:

• Volvo Car Stadium Modifications. Site and building modification. Location: 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. 4th Review. Owner: City of Charleston. Leasee: Beemok Sports LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside, & Associates 843-884-1667. Contact: Paul Peeples, ppeeples@seamonwhiteside.com

At the Feb. 18 meeting, items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula included:

• Cainhoy South - First Light - Phase 4 Road Construction Plans. Location: Hopewell Drive, Cainhoy. Submittal Review: 4TH Review. Owner: Cainhoy Lumber & Timber LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton, 843-725-5274. Contact: Will Cox cox.w@tandh.com . RESULTS: Still pending review and awaiting decision.

• Marshes At Daniel Island Phases 1A & 1A preliminary subdivision plat and road construction plans. Project Classification: Major Subdivision. Location: 144 Fairbanks Drive, Daniel Island. Submittal Review: 4th Review. Acres: 16.78. # Lots (for subdiv): 56. # Units (multi-family): 56 Owner: Sm Charleston LLC. Applicant:

Seamonwhiteside + Associates Inc., 843-884-1667. Contact: Patterson Farmer, pfarmer@seamonwhiteside.com . RESULTS: Revise and resubmit to the committee.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

A meeting of the Design Review Board will be held on Monday, March 1, at 4:30 p.m. via ZOOM Webinar. Register and access the meeting online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86727185518 Or join by phone: 1-312-626 6799. Meeting ID#: 867 2718 5518. Technical assistance line: 843-577-1686.

Items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula include

• 162 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. Request preliminary approval for an addition and renovation of an existing Publix super market. Owner: Publix Super Markets Inc. Applicant: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING-APPEALS

A meeting of the BZAZ was held Tuesday, Feb. 16. Items on the agenda for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula included:

• Lafar Street, Daniel Island. Request variance from Sec. 54-823 Daniel Island Master Plan zoning regulations to allow an existing garage to be enlarged (garage bay/elevator addition) that increases the total garage footprint of 941 square feet to 1,171 square feet (Ordinance limits the footprint to 1,000 square feet). Owner and applicant: Ashley Severance.

RESULTS: Approved.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.