Meeting Notes - January 13, 2022

Here are upcoming development plans before the City of Charleston and results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: Jan. 13

• Site plan for Project Throughput at Charleston Regional Parkway on Cainhoy (fourth review). This is an early site work plan for 172 acres for a new container handling and storage facility. The owner is South Carolina Ports Authority. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com

• A site plan for Southern Eagle Expansion at 1600 Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy (first review). This is a 4.2-acre site plan for a warehouse expansion and construction of expanded truck court, trailer parking areas, and existing utility relocation. The owner is Southern Eagle Distributing. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com

RESULTS FROM PAST TRC MEETINGS

Date: Jan. 6

• A preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1 at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road (first review). The site is a 160.9-acre plat for a major subdivision that would include 164 lots for single family residential development. The owner is Plute Home Company, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

• Road construction plans for Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1 at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road (first review). The site is a 160.9-acre plat for road construction plans that would include 164 lots for single family residential development. The owner is Plute Home Company, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

• Road construction plans for the Marshes at Daniel Island Phases 1A & 1B for a major subdivision at 144 Fairbanks Drive on Daniel Island (eighth review). This is a 16.78-acre plat for road construction plans on a 56-lot subdivision. The owner is SM Charleston, LLC. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Zim Fant, zfant@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Approval pending final documentation. Submit plans to engineering for stamping.

• A site plan for Woodfield Cooper River Farms II at Enterprise Boulevard on Cainhoy (pre-application). This is a 2.7-acre plat for a 71 multifamily unit development. The owner is Woodfield Acquisitions. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside. Contact: Hampton Young, hyoung@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Submit to TRC for first review.

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.