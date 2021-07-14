Meeting Notes - July 15, 2021

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings.

Learn more about each meeting online at www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC meeting: July 15

Site plan for Phase 2 of The Waterfront for 41 multi-family units on Longshore Street, Daniel Island (no address number listed). This is a 3.38 acre site. The owner is Parcel R Phase 2 Development Company, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.