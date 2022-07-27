Home / News / Meeting Notes - July 28, 2022

Meeting Notes - July 28, 2022

Wed, 07/27/2022 - 9:47am admin
These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the application results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.   
 
UPCOMING  
 
City of Charleston Design Review Board
 
Aug. 1: A request for approval of site revisions at St. Clare of Assisi at 990 Etiwan Park St. and Seven Farms Dr. 
 
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals - Site Design
 
Aug. 3: A request to allow the removal of five grand trees and the relocation of one grand tree at 2815 Clements Ferry Rd.  
 
City of Charleston Technical Review Board
 
Aug. 3: A site plan for The Waterfront Phase 3 at Longshore Street on Daniel Island (pre-app), for a 3.38-acre plat for the construction of three multifamily buildings up to four stories tall with a total of 41 units and 79 parking spaces.  
 
Aug. 3: A site plan for Woodfield Point Hope 3 at Clements Ferry & Cainhoy Village ROA in Cainhoy (pre-app), for a 44.6-acre plat for 288 multifamily units, 24 townhomes and 34,000 square feet of retail buildings. 
 
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals-Site Design
 
Aug. 3: A request for a commercial variance to allow the removal of five grand trees at 2815 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy. 
 
 

