Meeting Notes - July 30, 2020

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held July 30 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. There were no agenda items for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula area scheduled.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

A meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m., virtually via Zoom. Items to be review from Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula include:

• A deferred application from a previous agenda for the removal of eight grand trees on Fairbanks Drive. Owner: Stanley Martin Homes Applicant: SeamonWhiteside + Associates

• An extension request on a previous approval for the removal of four grand trees and a reduced construction setback near the bases of 17 grand trees at 1229 Clements Ferry Rd.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

A meeting of the Design Review Board will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, at 4:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. There are no items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area currently on the agenda.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m. at 80 Broad Street, Charleston.