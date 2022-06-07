Meeting Notes - July 7, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the application results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC)

July 7: Preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential – Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (third review), for a 74.8-acre site with 126 single-family units.

July 7: Road construction plans for

Cainhoy Hopewell Residential – Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (third review), for a residential subdivision plat for 74.8-acre site with 126 single-family units.

July 7: A site plan for Davis Daniel Island Apartments at Parkline Avenue on Daniel Island (third review), for a 5.05-acre plat for a 4-story multifamily apartment building with 242 units wrapped around a parking deck.

July 7: Road construction plans for Daniel Island Northern Parcel FF Phase 2 on Ship Builder Street (second review), for a 40.9-acre plat for a 31-lot single family residential development.

July 7: A site plan for Woodfield Daniel Island III at 225 Benefitfocus Way (second review), for a new 175-unit multifamily development on 6 acres. Early site work to include tree/vegetation clearing, demolition of existing building/hardscape, and rough grading and surcharge.

July 7: A preliminary subdivision plat for the Towne at Cooper River at Clements Ferry Road (first review) for a 5.3-acre plat with three lots with a right-of-way extension, roadway construction, and master infrastructure to serve Towne at Cooper River development.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June,

July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.