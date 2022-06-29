Meeting Notes - June 30, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the application results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC)

June 23: A site plan for the Foundation Place at Point Hope (third review), for a commercial development located at 826 Foundation Drive in Cainhoy and including five buildings totaling 38,000 GFA on 4.1 acres, to revise and resubmit to TRC.

June 23: Site plan for Mikasa Apartments on Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy (first review), for a 19.55-acre site plan for the construction of multifamily residential buildings and a parking lot to house 320 units, to revise and resubmit to TRC.

June 23: A site plan for Parcel K Office & Parking at 2000 Daniel Island Drive on Daniel Island (second review), for a 36.9 acre site plan that calls for the demolition of existing parking lot and infrastructure, upfit of existing office building, new parking, and parking infrastructure, to revise and resubmit to TRC.

June 23: A site plan for Nowell Creek Multifamily at Daniel Island Drive on Daniel Island (second review), for a 9.02-acre plat for a 320-unit multifamily development, to revise and resubmit to TRC.

July 7: Preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential – Phase 2 at HopewellDrive in Cainhoy (third review), for a 74.8-acre site with 126 single-family units.

July 7: Road construction plans for Cainhoy Hopewell Residential – Phase 2 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (third review), for a residential subdivision plat for 74.8-acre site with 126 single-family units.

July 7: A site plan for Davis Daniel Island Apartments at Parkline Avenue on Daniel Island (third review), for a 5.05-acre plat for a 4-story multifamily apartment building with 242 units wrapped around a parking deck.

July 7: Road construction plans for Daniel Island Northern Parcel FF Phase 2 on Ship Builder Street (second review), for a 40.9-acre plat for a 31-lot single-family residential development.

July 7: A site plan for Woodfield Daniel Island III at 225 Benefitfocus Way (second review), for a new 175-unit multifamily development on 6 acres. Early site work to include tree/vegetation clearing, demolition of existing building/hardscape, and rough grading and surcharge.

July 7: A preliminary subdivision plat for the Towne at Cooper River at Clements Ferry Road (first review) for a 5.3-acre plat with three lots with a right-of-way extension, roadway construction, and master infrastructure to serve Towne at Cooper River development.

July 7: Road construction plans for the Towne at Cooper River at Clements Ferry Road (first review) for a 5.3-acre plat with three lots with a right-of-way extension, roadway construction, and master infrastructure to serve Towne at Cooper River development.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC)

June 15: Concerning 11.4 acres on Travis Lane (Honey Hill-Cainhoy Peninsula), requesting a rezoning from single family residential to diverse residential. Results are pending.

City of Charleston Recreation and Real Estate Committee

June 21: Considering a rental agreement to rent portions of the Daniel Island Recreation Center in the amount of $33,000 a year to Point Hope Presbyterian Church for Sunday services and other special events.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.