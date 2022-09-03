Meeting Notes - March 10, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: March 10

A site plan for Clements Ferry Multifamily at 2815 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy (pre-app). This is a 7.28-acre site plan that calls for a 250-unit multifamily development. The owner is YOM TOV, LLC. The applicant is Middle Street Partners. Contact: Glenn Maddux, gmaddux@middlestreet.com

RESULTS FROM PAST TRC MEETINGS

Date: March 3

• A site plan for Dominion Energy SC Jack Primus on Jack Primus Road in Cainhoy (pre-app).This is an 81.6-acre site plan for new DESC Crew Quarters and lay down/outdoor storage yard. The owner is Dominion Energy. The applicant is Forsberg Engineering & Surveying, Inc. Contact: Trey Linton, tlinton@forsberg-engineering.com . Results: Submit to TRC for first review.

• A site plan for Southern Eagle Expansion at 1600 Charleston Regional Parkway in Cainhoy (second review). This is a 4.2-acre site plan for a warehouse expansion and construction of expanded truck court, trailer parking areas, and existing utility relocation. The owner is Southern Eagle Distributing. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Scott Greene, greene.s@tandh.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

• A site plan for Woodfield Daniel Island 3 at 225 Benefitfocus Way on Daniel Island (first review). This is a 5.4-acre site plan that calls for a 175-unit multifamily development. Early site work will include tree and vegetation clearing, demolition of existing building and hardscape, and rough grading and surcharge. The owner is DIEC III LLC, DIEC IV LLC. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside.

Contact: Hampton Young, hyoung@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Submit to TRC for first review.

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.