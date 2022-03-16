Meeting Notes - March 17, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. Learn more online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

City of Charleston TRC

Date: March 24

• A preliminary subdivision plat for Cainhoy First Light Phase 3 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (second review). This is a 104.5-acre plat for a single-family residential development with 76 lots/units. The owner is Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

• Road construction plans for Cainhoy First Light Phase 3 at Hopewell Drive in Cainhoy (first review). Road construction plans for a 104.5-acre plat for a single-family residential development with 76 lots/units. The owner is Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC. The applicant is Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

• A site plan for Parcel K Office & Parking at 2000 Daniel Island Drive on Daniel Island (first review). This is a 36.9 acre site plan that calls for the demolition of existing parking lot and infrastructure, upfit of existing office building, new parking, and parking infrastructure. The owner is Holder Properties, LLC. The applicant is SeamonWhiteside + Associates, Inc. Contact: Abigail Richardson, arichardson@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS FROM PAST TRC MEETINGS

Date: March 10

• A site plan for Clements Ferry Multifamily at 2815 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy (pre-app). This is a 7.28 acre site plan that calls for a 250-unit multifamily development. The owner is YOM TOV, LLC. The applicant is Middle Street Partners. Contact: Glenn Maddux, gmaddux@middlestreet.com . Results: Submit to TRC for first review.

REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.