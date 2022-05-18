Meeting Notes - May 19, 2022

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the application results specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the Technical Review Committee (TRC) meetings. For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) Results from May 12:

A 1.6 acres site plan for the Cainhoy Del Webb Sales Center at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road, was asked to be revised and resubmitted to TRC.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee Upcoming May 19:

A site plan (first review) for Woodfield Daniel Island III, a new 175-unit multifamily development on 6 acres located at 225 Benefitfocus Way. Plans indicate it will be located at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Fairchild Street.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee May 26:

A site plan (second review) for Governor’s Cay – The Point Amenity, an amenity with pool, bathrooms, pavilion to serve the existing townhome community on 8 acres located at 808 Kings Oak Court, Cainhoy.

A preliminary subdivision plat (third review) for major subdivision Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1, for a 164 single family residential development on 160 acres located at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road.

Road construction plans (third review) for major subdivision Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1, for a 164 single family residential development on 160 acres located at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) — The most recent meeting was held on May 4 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy discussed. The next meeting date is to be determined.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) — Results of the meeting held on May 17 concerning a variance to allow an 8-foot fence along the rear property line at 107 Royal Assembly Dr. in Beresford Hall were not available at press time. An agenda for the next meeting is not available.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) — The most recent meeting was held on May 16 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy discussed. An agenda for the next meeting is not available.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC) — The most recent meeting was held on May 18 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy to be discussed.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review (BAR) — The most recent meeting was held on April 26 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy discussed. An agenda for the next meeting is not available.

REGULARLY-SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.