Meeting Notes - October 1, 2020

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee is set for Oct. 1, 9 a.m., via Zoom. There are no Daniel Island/Cainhoy issues on the agenda.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

A meeting of the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals-Site Design set for Oct. 7 has been rescheduled to Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. On the agenda is the deferred application for the removal of eight grand trees on Fairbanks Drive. Zoned DI-GO, Owner: Stanley Martin Homes. Applicant: SeamonWhiteside + Associates. For information call 843-724-3765.

CITY OF CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION

At the City of Charleston Planning Commission meeting held Sept. 16, the commission recommended approval of the requested amendment to the Wando Village Planned Unit Development Master Plan and Development Guidelines to allow for a sound barrier for a portion of the property adjacent to the newly widened Highway 41 roadway and new bridge at 546 Riverbend Trail and Highway 41.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.