Meeting Notes - October 29, 2020

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

The meeting of the City of Charleston Design Review Board scheduled for Nov. 2 will not be held, due to no items on the agenda.

At the Oct. 19 meeting, the board reviewed the conceptual approval for the renovations/addition to the existing Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive. Owner: City of Charleston. Applicant: LS3P Associates. The request was approved 5-0.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee is planned for Oct. 29. There are no items for review specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area on the agenda.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.