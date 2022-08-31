Meeting Notes - September 1, 2022

This week there are a large number of multifamily and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING

Sept. 1: Daniel Island Library Parking Expansion site plan, 2301 Daniel Island Drive.

Sept. 1: Two items are up for review for the Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2, a 233 single-home residential development on 129.9 acres at Clements Ferry and Cainhoy Roads: preliminary subdivision plat and road construction plans.

Sept. 1: A site plan for Mikasa Apartments, a 320-unit multifamily development that includes buildings and parking lot located on Clements Ferry Road.

Sept. 1: First review of Parcel K site plan on Daniel Island Drive for a townhome development with 50 units, pond, private roads, open space, and associated infrastructure.

Sept. 1: Preliminary application for a site plan for Skatell Island multifamily development, 324 multifamily units, 36 townhomes, 62 detached single-family units on Clements Ferry Road at Forrest Drive.

Sept. 8: Road construction plans for the replacement of the Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island Drive.

Sept. 8: A preliminary subdivision plat for Parcel K Infrastructure, a future major subdivision on 36.9 acres at 2000 Daniel Island Dr.

Sept. 8: Road construction plans for Parcel K Infrastructure, a future major subdivision on 36.9 acres at 2000 Daniel Island Dr.

Sept. 8: A site plan for Parcel K to include the demolition of existing parking lot, upfit of existing office building, new parking and infrastructure for a future major subdivision on 36.9 acres at 2000 Daniel Island Dr.

Sept. 8: A site plan for the Arthur Ravenel office/warehouse and parking on 2 acres on Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy.

RESULTS

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee

Aug. 25: Third review of a site plan for the 320-unit Nowell Creek multifamily development on 9.02 acres on Daniel Island Drive. RESULT: Open pending delivery of MS4 comments.

Aug 25: Second review of a site plan for Woodfield Daniel Island 3, a 17-unit multifamily development on 6 acres located at 2058 Benefitfocus Way. RESULT: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Aug. 25: Three items are up for review for the 11.4 acre Del Webb major subdivision on Clements Ferry Road: preliminary subdivision plat and entryway road plat, road construction plans, and the sales center site plan. RESULT: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets twice each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June,

July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.