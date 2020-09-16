Meeting Notes - September 17, 2020

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee was held Sept. 10, the following items were reviewed and sent back to applicants for revisions.

• The Waterfront-Phase 2 Roads. City Project ID: TRC-SP2020-000370. At Helmsman and Longshore streets. First review: Clearing and site preparation for future roads and mixed-use development. Owner: Parcel R Phase 1 Development Co. LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. 843-725-5276 Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com . Individuals with questions should contact Eric Schultz, TRC administrator, in the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3790.

At the upcoming Sept. 17 meeting, the committee will review:

• Cainhoy Hopewell Residential - Phase 1 - road construction plans for Cainhoy-Hopewell Drive, 4th review of road construction plans for 63 lots, single-family residential development. Acres: 38.8 Owner: Cainhoy Lumber And Timber LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. 843-725-5274 Zoning: PUD. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

The agenda for the October meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals has not been posted as of press time.

CITY OF CHARLESTON PLANNING COMMISSION

A City of Charleston Planning Commission meeting was held Sept. 16 via Zoom. To be reviewed: 546 Riverbend Trail & Hwy 41 (Wando Village PUD – Cainhoy). Request amendment to the Wando Village Planned Unit Development Master Plan and Development Guidelines to allow for a sound barrier for a portion of the property adjacent to the newly widened Highway 41 roadway and new bridge. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. Results were not posted as of press time.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.