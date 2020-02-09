Meeting Notes - September 3, 2020

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held Sept. 3, 9 a.m., via Zoom. To access via telephone, dial 1 (301) 715-8592, then Webinar ID# 859 6475 0850, followed by password 682487.

The following items are on the agenda for review:

• Fourth review of the Wando Village preliminary subdivision plat. City Project ID: TRC-SUB2018-000105, at South Carolina Highway 41. Acres: 66.87. Lots (for subdiv): 117. Units (multi-fam./Concept Plans): 117 Owner: Lennar Carolinas, LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co., 843-725-5268. Contact: Chris Magaldi, magaldi.c@tandh.com . The board will also consider the fifth review of road construction plans for Wando Village.

• Fourth review of construction plans for a new Daniel Island Courtyard Marriott hotel at 56 Fairchild Street and proposed right-of-way adjustment. Acres: 2.465. Lots (for subdiv): 1. Units (multi-fam./Concept Plans): 113 rooms. Owner: ADE 836, LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co., 828-773-6543. Contact: Domonic Jones, jones.d@tandh.com

Individuals with questions should contact Eric Schultz, TRC administrator, in the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3790.

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

A meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals was held Sept. 2, 5 p.m., virtually via Zoom, and the item to be reviewed was a deferred application from a previous agenda for the removal of eight grand trees on Fairbanks Drive. Owner: Stanley Martin Homes Applicant: SeamonWhiteside + Associates. Results were not available at press time and will be published in The Daniel Island News on Sept. 10.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED COUNCIL MEETINGS

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. The Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m. at 80 Broad Street, Charleston.

Most government meetings are being held virtually during South Carolina’s COVID-19 precautions, but some are reopening. You can review all city meeting notices and agendas, as well as meeting times and locations, online at charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter.

You can find Berkeley County meeting information by visiting bit.ly/3e4S9eI.