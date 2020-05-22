Memorial Day Weekend Activities

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the City of Charleston and surrounding municipalities and private entities have lifted more restrictions. Beaches and some tourist attractions are open. Here’s what you can do this weekend.

DOG PARKS

The City of Charleston dog park on Daniel Island, as well as all citywide dog parks are open with the usual social distancing guidelines in place, according to City of Charleston Spokesperson Chloe Field. Dogs and their owners were actively using the dog park this week and are great spots to run and play with your pup during the holiday weekend.

Charleston County dog parks remain closed.

BEACHES

Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island beaches are open. Folly and IOP are allowing sitting and swimming in groups of 3 people or less, but more are allowed if they are family members who live in the same household.

Sullivan’s Island is a bit more restrictive, prohibiting chairs, coolers and shade devices and urging people to keep moving. Enforcement will be present on the beach especially during the holiday weekend.

Folly Beach County Park is open for regular summer hours. Lifeguards will be on duty Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25. Please note that while chair and umbrella rentals will be available, the Snack Bar will remain closed at this time. Due to limited parking, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, carpool when possible, and expect delays when entering the park.

Isle of Palms County Park is open for regular summer hours. Lifeguards will be on duty Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25. Chair and umbrella rentals will be available. Snack Bar will remain closed at this time. Due to limited parking, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, carpool when possible, and expect delays when entering the park.

CHARLESTON COUNTY PARKS

Charleston County Parks are open. Playgrounds, spray play areas, water fountains (please bring your own water), snack bars and boat rentals are currently closed.

STATE PARKS

State parks are open but facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings remain closed. Visitor gathering places like interpretive centers and park offices will operate on a limited scale.

Most parks are back to regular operations, with a few exceptions. These parks have reduced operational hours: Andrew Jackson, Caesars Head, Colleton, Colonial Dorchester, Croft, Edisto Beach, Goodale, Jones Gap, Kings Mountain, Paris Mountain and Sesquicentennial. Visit their pages on this website for amended hours.

All state park retail stores and spaces opened Friday, May 15. SCPRT will use SCDHEC and CDC guidance to determine the maximum occupancy in these common area facilities in order to maintain social distancing rules and limit contact between staff and visitors.

Playgrounds will be closed until June 1. All playground areas will be cordoned off and signed appropriately.

Golf courses will be open, but social distancing practices will be put into place.

Most trails and outdoor spaces will be open. Please follow outdoor recreation social distancing guidelines and trail etiquette. Be respectful of others.

There will not be any rentals of canoes, kayaks, paddleboards or jon boats, but you may bring your own if you wish to paddle.

Swimming areas are open as of Friday, May 22. The pool at Hickory Knob remains closed along with the splash pad at Sesquicentennial.

Until further notice, state parks will not conduct park programs or tours of historic homes or other historic structures such as the Hunting Island Lighthouse or Atalaya Castle at Huntington Beach State Park. Meanwhile, Facebook Live interpretive programming that became popular in March and April will continue on a limited schedule and can be followed here.

For up to date information on all state parks, visit https://southcarolinaparks.com/.

NATIONAL PARKS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Most national parks in South Carolina are closed, including Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Parks, Charles Pinkney National Historic Site and Congaree National Park.

The following national parks in South Carolina have opened their park grounds, including trails, from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. but visitor centers and restrooms are closed: Cowpens National Battlefield, Kings Mountain National Military Park Ninety Six National Historical Site

AQUARIUM AND PATRIOTS POINT

Patriot’s Point and the Aquarium are open this weekend. The openings came on the heels of Gov. McMaster’s announcement earlier this week allowing tourist attractions to open.

Patriots Point Navel & Maritime Museum opened today. Home to the Yorktown Aircraft Carrier and other exhibits honoring American’s military, museum officials noted that Memorial Day is especially fitting for the museum to be open. T

he South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this weekend and doors will open on Saturday at 9 a.m.

POOLS

City Pools - Beginning on Monday, May 18, the James Island Recreation Center and Herbert Hassel swimming pools re-opened to the public. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The pools will be open for exercise and lap swimming only with no group classes or pool equipment being offered at this time. In accordance with DHEC recommendations, pools will be limited to 20 percent capacity and, as such, only one swimmer will be allowed per lane with a 45-minute time limit.

Temperature checks will be conducted with all patrons prior to their entering the pool area.

Locker rooms will be open for restroom use only and patrons are asked to arrive in their swim attire. Reservations will be required for pool use and can be made on Monday, May 18 beginning at 7:00 a.m. by calling 843-708-4104 (James Island) or 843-724-7344 (Herbert Hassel).

Operating hours will be expanded in the coming weeks as additional staff are added.

W.L. Stephens and Martin Luther King pools have not opened.

Community Pools - The three Daniel Island Community Association (DICA) pools — Scott Park, Pierce Park and Edgefield Park — reopened May 18 under the regulations issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Numerous modifications to normal operations and procedures are in place, including:

● Reduced occupancy to 20% of capacity (30 residents per pool) at a time due to social distancing recommendations. Residents will have to make a reservation in order to enter any of the three DICA pools. To manage the volume of residents, they will book their swim time through the “CourtReserve” app or online software.

● Pool visits will be limited to two-hour shifts. Cleaning of the area will take place in between the shifts.

● The 2020 Daniel Island Summer Swim Camp has been canceled. Swim lessons, water aerobics, pool parties, and all swim team practices remained suspended temporarily.

For details on safety restrictions, making reservations and other information about using the pools, go to danielisland.com/community/announcements/.