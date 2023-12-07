In Memoriam: Marvin “Jerry” Gerome Beach

Marvin “Jerry” Gerome Beach, 73, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Jerry was born March 19, 1950, in North Charleston, South Carolina, to his loving parents LaPrince Beach and Ida Mae Benton Beach.

A proud graduate of R.B. Stall High School and Presbyterian College, Jerry leveraged his gregarious nature and perfect head of hair into a successful sales career, which culminated in owning Advanced Cellular. He served as a mentor to not only his own employees but also every child selling lemonade with whom he crossed paths.

Jerry loved nothing more than being surrounded by family, but a day spent golfing with friends was a very close second. Prior to becoming a nearly-scratch golfer, he was an avid outdoorsman in his earlier years. He was an amazing cook, fantastic tipper, and could swallow two slices of white bread in under a minute — without even a sip of water! Jerry was a lover of beach music and Motown and a master of frying shrimp or smoking a hog. Jerry’s most memorable skill though was his unique ability to befriend everyone he met, easily making others laugh and feel welcome in his presence.

In addition to his wife Joyce of 30 years, he is survived by his four children, Brian (Kathleen) Griffin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Shannon (Sam) Blair of Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Beach of Charleston, South Carolina, and Rebecca Beach of North Charleston, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Sarah Mae, Caleb, Cecelia, Jay, Vera, Nora, and Zane; one great grandchild, R.J.; his sister, Maxine (William) Dasinger of North Charleston, South Carolina; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews; best friend since eighth grade Ray Passailaigue; and his beloved dog, Abby. He was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Kutzer.

A service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Riverbluff Church, 5421 Riverbluff Parkway, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of all black, please wear your boldest pastels and beautiful bright colors in true Jerry fashion.

Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org and Camp Happy Days at camphappydays.org.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at jhenrystuhr.com.