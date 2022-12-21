Merry Cravings

Looking to light up your holidays or add some seasonal sweetness to your celebrations? Look no further than Lowcountry vendors to find plenty of ways to make the holiday bright.

ILLUMINATIONS

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas thanks in part to Tyler Adorno and his light creations. Two years ago, the junior at Philip Simmons High School was inspired to create his own unique Christmas balls after a golf cart ride down Delahow Street.

“During December, all the trees are lined with the balls lighting up the street,” Adorno said. “I started a few weeks later making some for family friends, which quickly grew into more over the years.”

When North Carolinian Rachel Hernandez was visiting Daniel Island, she fell in love with the colorful globes and purchased some immediately. “He quickly shipped us several color combinations and sizes. Now, Tyler’s creations are a touch of magic my whole neighborhood gets to enjoy. We sit on the front porch and watch cars slow down just to admire them.”

Every ball is handmade and tested before Adorno delivers them. He says they’re not only Christmas decorations, but they can light up trees year-round. The balls are powered and hung by their own extension cords. For more information, email adornotyler2@gmail.com

‘CANDY CANING’

Daniel Island resident Rentz Hughes loves spreading holiday cheer and giving back to the community. Keeping the seasonal magic alive for others is important to him, so this year he started Elf Help.

The 15-year-old came up with the concept of “candy caning” yards with the sweet treat as a fun decoration. “My mom shared the idea with me as a way to make a little holiday money while also giving back to the community. We worked together to come up with the flier and price points,” Hughes explained.

Each “elfing” includes candy canes, a small toy, and a special note. If you want to add a little holiday mischief and front yard fun to the season, contact Hughes directly at 843-442-5718 or rhughes4212@gmail.com

SWEET TREATS

Daniel Island has a lot more than just holiday decor this season. If the weather becomes frightful add some delightful, tasty treats from local bakers.

Karoline Wesolowski and her fiancé moved to Daniel Island in 2020 from Queens, New York. Growing up in Brooklyn, there were bakeries on almost every corner. Missing the flavorful confections, she started Sweet Tooth Cravings.

Seasonal goodies are always on the holiday menu. “I love being able to make delicious sweets for all my customers,” Wesolowski said. “I make treats for all occasions, holidays, birthdays, and events. All treats can be customized to whatever the customer would like.”

Although this is not her full-time gig, Wesolowski enjoys her time making the special goodies. “It makes me happy to make delicious desserts for others and bring joy to their homes. I love meeting new people and creating delicious new goodies. No idea is too crazy for me to try and bring to life.”

For Wesolowski, Christmas means the return of the Elf on the Shelf. “I will be making elf goodie boxes which include three treats of choice and a report card that will be filled out so Santa can keep track of who goes on the nice list this year. Cookies for Santa are a good family activity to get into the Christmas spirit. A mason jar includes all dry ingredients for the yummiest chocolate chip cookies. All you need to do is add the wet ingredients, bake and enjoy. Of course, there will also be a big time favorite, coco bombs.”

Daniel Island resident Aimee Horstman loves the unique dessert trays not only because they are delicious but are also helpful in holiday time crunches. “I ordered several, some on the fly, to bring as my dessert for get-togethers. Perfect as teacher gifts, too! She’s very helpful to a busy working mom with teenagers.”

All the holiday goodies can be ordered directly by texting 718-839-6101 or via Instagram.

BAKED GOODIES

Lauren Miranda has been baking treats for as long as she can remember and this year the Air Force veteran decided to turn her passion into a new business, Little Luscious Delights.

“So far I’ve been making cookie decorating kits and hot cocoa bombs for the Christmas season, but I plan to make special treats for each holiday throughout the year,” Miranda said.

Every order is handmade and packaged by Miranda. “It’s a one-woman show! My desserts are specifically designed to be small and personal-sized, to give every guest at an event a perfect-sized treat of their own without any going to waste.”

One of Miranda’s specialties is the Holiday Cookie Kit. Each kit comes with a dozen homemade sugar cookies in different shapes, homemade icings, and six hot cocoa bombs. Check out Little Luscious Delights on Instagram to find out more or place an order for on the year round menu.

TASTY CREATIONS

This holiday, The Cooking Lab is offering a healthy Belgian dark chocolate treat. Natasha Nova and Natalia Akst, founders of The Cooking Lab, which specializes in offering children an after school cooking experience, created the Choco Daze with Matcha Glaze, a treat that is nutritious, but still delicious.

“Our Choco Daze Donuts are a great holiday complement for your Christmas table,” Nova said. “Your kids can also create a small Christmas tree shape as decor. It’s the only chocolate doughnut snack that can benefit your body, boost brain function and satisfy sweet cravings.”

To create a healthy doughnut alternative, the recipe starts with Belgian chocolate, an excellent source of polyphenols and fatty acid and cocoa butter (used in place of vegetable oils).

Nova said only the healthiest ingredients are used in the recipe. “We mixed in organic flaxseed! One hundred percent organic Japanese matcha green tea powder provides amazing color and is another source of antioxidants, energy booster and mood enhancer.

Unsweetened coconut flakes, freeze-dried strawberries and pistachios are full of nutrients, fiber and minerals.”