Meyer Vogl Gallery to feature new exhibition and panel discussion

For its next installment of Culture Cake, the Meyer Vogl Gallery will feature a new group exhibition and a panel of local artists discussing art curation and tips for how an artist can curate her own collection.

The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, 250 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island. The event is free. Please RSVP to info@meyervogl.com

The event combines the opening of the new group exhibition, Artists Curating Artists, with a discussion about the art of curation. In Artists Curating Artists, each of the gallery’s featured artists chooses another Meyer Vogl Gallery artist that speaks to them and curates a small collection of their works. This is a creative and fun way to see the gallery’s collection in a new light.

The event will also feature a panel discussion on the art of curation and tips for curating your own art collection. Joining the panel will be Katie Geer, director of Meyer Vogl Gallery, and Sarah Gelber, art curator and former owner and director of the Miller Gallery. Known for identifying artists and selecting works outside of the norm, Geer and Gelber have played vital roles in the Charleston art scene, specializing in gallery, private, and corporate art curation and acquisitions.

Culture Cake is an ongoing series of programs related to art and culture at Meyer Vogl Gallery on Daniel Island. The series is aimed at connecting their audience with local culture and inspiring discussions on a variety of topics, including art, music, history, fashion, food and wine.

Meyer Vogl Gallery has had an established location in downtown Charleston (on the corner of Queen and Meeting streets) for seven years. The gallery itself originated during the organization of “Artists for Emanuel,” a 90-person art exhibit that raised funds for Coastal Community Foundation’s Lowcountry Unity Fund, formed after the tragedy at Mother Emanuel AME Church. Since then, it has remained Meyer Vogl’s mission to stay committed to the community in various ways. With a new second location on Daniel Island, they have a space that allows them to bring more cultural events and discussions to the area. The Culture Cake series aims to do just this.

More information can be found at meyervogl.com/events--workshops.